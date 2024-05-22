NCAA Women, Results

|At Omni La Costa (North)
|Carlsbad, Calif.
|Yardage: 6,297; Par: 72
|Wednesday
|Championship
|Stanford 3, UCLA 2
Caroline Canales, UCLA, def. Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford, 2 up.
Kelly Xu, Stanford, def. Meghan Royal, UCLA, 4 and 3.
Megha Ganne, Stanford, def. Natalie Vo, UCLA, 3 and 2.
Zoe Campos, UCLA, def. Sadie Englemann, Stanford, 4 and 3.
Rachel Heck, Stanford, def. Kate Villegas, UCLA, 4 and 3.
___
AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.