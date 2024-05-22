NCAA Women, Results

At Omni La Costa (North) Carlsbad, Calif. Yardage: 6,297; Par: 72 Wednesday Championship Stanford 3, UCLA 2 Caroline Canales, UCLA,…

At Omni La Costa (North) Carlsbad, Calif. Yardage: 6,297; Par: 72 Wednesday Championship Stanford 3, UCLA 2

Caroline Canales, UCLA, def. Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford, 2 up.

Kelly Xu, Stanford, def. Meghan Royal, UCLA, 4 and 3.

Megha Ganne, Stanford, def. Natalie Vo, UCLA, 3 and 2.

Zoe Campos, UCLA, def. Sadie Englemann, Stanford, 4 and 3.

Rachel Heck, Stanford, def. Kate Villegas, UCLA, 4 and 3.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.