Live Radio
Home » Sports » NCAA Women, Results

NCAA Women, Results

The Associated Press

May 22, 2024, 9:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
At Omni La Costa (North)
Carlsbad, Calif.
Yardage: 6,297; Par: 72
Wednesday
Championship
Stanford 3, UCLA 2

Caroline Canales, UCLA, def. Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford, 2 up.

Kelly Xu, Stanford, def. Meghan Royal, UCLA, 4 and 3.

Megha Ganne, Stanford, def. Natalie Vo, UCLA, 3 and 2.

Zoe Campos, UCLA, def. Sadie Englemann, Stanford, 4 and 3.

Rachel Heck, Stanford, def. Kate Villegas, UCLA, 4 and 3.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up