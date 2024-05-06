NBA Rookies of the Year

(u-unanimous) 2024 — Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio 2023 — Paolo Banchero, Orlando 2022 — Scottie Barnes, Toronto 2021 — LaMelo…

(u-unanimous)

2024 — Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio

2023 — Paolo Banchero, Orlando

2022 — Scottie Barnes, Toronto

2021 — LaMelo Ball, Charlotte

2020 — Ja Morant, Memphis

2019 — Luka Doncic, Dallas

2018 — Ben Simmons, Philadelphia

2017 — Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee

2016 — u-Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota

2015 — Andrew Wiggins, Minnesota

2014 — Michael Carter-Williams, Philadelphia

2013 — u-Damian Lillard, Portland

2012 — Kyrie Irving, Cleveland

2011 — u-Blake Griffin, L.A. Clippers

2010 — Tyreke Evans, Sacramento

2009 — Derrick Rose, Chicago

2008 — Kevin Durant, Seattle

2007 — Brandon Roy, Portland

2006 — Chris Paul, New Orleans

2005 — Emeka Okafor, Charlotte

2004 — LeBron James, Cleveland

2003 — Amare Stoudemire, Phoenix

2002 — Pau Gasol, Memphis

2001 — Mike Miller, Orlando

2000 — Elton Brand, Chicago, and Steve Francis, Houston

1999 — Vince Carter, Toronto

1998 — Tim Duncan, San Antonio

1997 — Allen Iverson, Philadelphia

1996 — Damon Stoudamire, Toronto

1995 — Grant Hill, Detroit, and Jason Kidd, Dallas

1994 — Chris Webber, Golden State

1993 — Shaquille O’Neal, Orlando

1992 — Larry Johnson, Charlotte

1991 — Derrick Coleman, New Jersey

1990 — u-David Robinson, San Antonio

1989 — Mitch Richmond, Golden State

1988 — Mark Jackson, New York

1987 — Chuck Person, Indiana

1986 — Patrick Ewing, New York

1985 — Michael Jordan, Chicago

1984 — u-Ralph Sampson, Houston

1983 — Terry Cummings, San Diego

1982 — Buck Williams, New Jersey

1981 — Darrell Griffith, Utah

1980 — Larry Bird, Boston

1979 — Phil Ford, Kansas City

1978 — Walter Davis, Phoenix

1977 — Adrian Dantley, Buffalo

1976 — Alvan Adams, Phoenix

1975 — Keith Wilkes, Golden State

1974 — Ernie DiGregorio, Buffalo

1973 — Bob McAdoo, Buffalo

1972 — Sidney Wicks, Portland

1971 — Dave Cowens, Boston, and Geoff Petrie, Portland

1970 — Lew Alcindor, Milwaukee

1969 — Wes Unseld, Baltimore

1968 — Earl Monroe, Baltimore

1967 — Dave Bing, Detroit

1966 — Rick Barry, San Francisco

1965 — Willis Reed, New York

1964 — Jerry Lucas, Cincinnati

1963 — Terry Dischinger, Chicago

1962 — Walt Bellamy, Chicago

1961 — Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati

1960 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia

1959 — Elgin Baylor, Minneapolis

1958 — Woody Sauldsberry, Philadelphia

1957 — Tom Heinsohn, Boston

1956 — Maurice Stokes, Rochester

1955 — Bob Pettit, Milwaukee

1954 — Ray Felix, Baltimore

1953 — Don Meineke, Fort Wayne

