Nacho Elvira shoots a second straight 64 to take the Soudal Open lead

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Spanish golfer Nacho Elvira shot a 7-under 64 for the second straight day to take the lead of the Soudal Open after the second round on Friday.

Elvira had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at Rinkven International Golf Club. He’s one stroke ahead of Ross Fisher, who carded an eight-birdie 63.

Romain Langasque stood third, three strokes back after a 67.

Elvira is seeking his second victory on the European tour after winning the Cazoo Open in 2021.

There was an unusual scene during the round when South African golfer Louis de Jager took his shirt off and unbuckled his belt to hit a shot out of the water — apparently in an effort to avoid getting muddied. He was in a tie for 23rd.

