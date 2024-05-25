AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Perez, Kansas City, .326; Peña, Houston, .318; Soto, New York, .315; Witt, Kansas City, .304; Paredes, Tampa Bay,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Perez, Kansas City, .326; Peña, Houston, .318; Soto, New York, .315; Witt, Kansas City, .304; Paredes, Tampa Bay, .300; Rutschman, Baltimore, .296; Altuve, Houston, .294; Guerrero, Toronto, .289; Rooker, Oakland, .286; Westburg, Baltimore, .285.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 47; Henderson, Baltimore, 39; Soto, New York, 39; Semien, Texas, 38; K.Tucker, Houston, 37; Judge, New York, 35; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 34; Volpe, New York, 34; Altuve, Houston, 33; Greene, Detroit, 33.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 49; Soto, New York, 43; Perez, Kansas City, 39; K.Tucker, Houston, 37; Judge, New York, 37; A.García, Texas, 37; Henderson, Baltimore, 37; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 35; Witt, Kansas City, 35; Rooker, Oakland, 34; Semien, Texas, 34.

HITS_Peña, Houston, 64; Soto, New York, 64; Witt, Kansas City, 63; Altuve, Houston, 62; Perez, Kansas City, 61; Rutschman, Baltimore, 59; Ja.Duran, Boston, 58; Semien, Texas, 58; Volpe, New York, 58; Garcia, Kansas City, 57.

DOUBLES_Judge, New York, 17; Bleday, Oakland, 15; Ja.Duran, Boston, 15; Witt, Kansas City, 15; Torkelson, Detroit, 14; W.Abreu, Boston, 13; Jeffers, Minnesota, 13; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 13; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 13; Sheets, Chicago, 13.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 8; Witt, Kansas City, 6; Carpenter, Detroit, 4; Henderson, Baltimore, 4; W.Pérez, Detroit, 4; Vierling, Detroit, 4; Castro, Minnesota, 3; Garcia, Kansas City, 3; Kirilloff, Minnesota, 3; Rosario, Tampa Bay, 3; Volpe, New York, 3; Westburg, Baltimore, 3.

HOME RUNS_K.Tucker, Houston, 17; Henderson, Baltimore, 17; Judge, New York, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Soto, New York, 14; Stanton, New York, 13; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 13; A.García, Texas, 12; O’Neill, Boston, 11; Rooker, Oakland, 11; Raleigh, Seattle, 11.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 19; Witt, Kansas City, 16; Garcia, Kansas City, 13; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 12; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 11; Ja.Duran, Boston, 11; Mullins, Baltimore, 10; Volpe, New York, 10; Mateo, Baltimore, 9; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 9; K.Tucker, Houston, 9.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 8-1; Skubal, Detroit, 6-1; Gil, New York, 6-1; Rodón, New York, 6-2; L.Allen, Cleveland, 6-2; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 5-1; Schmidt, New York, 5-2; Ober, Minnesota, 5-2; Bello, Boston, 5-2; Berríos, Toronto, 5-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 5-4; Crochet, Chicago, 5-4.

ERA_Lugo, Kansas City, 1.74; Olson, Detroit, 1.92; Houck, Boston, 1.94; Gil, New York, 2.11; Gray, Texas, 2.21; Skubal, Detroit, 2.25; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 2.52; Schmidt, New York, 2.59; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.60; Singer, Kansas City, 2.63.

STRIKEOUTS_Flaherty, Detroit, 81; Ragans, Kansas City, 76; Crochet, Chicago, 74; Skubal, Detroit, 72; Gil, New York, 70; Castillo, Seattle, 69; Burnes, Baltimore, 66; Gilbert, Seattle, 66; Ryan, Minnesota, 64; Singer, Kansas City, 64.

