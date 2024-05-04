Kentucky Derby Chart

12th Race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 4, 2024 1¼-Miles. Purse Paid $5,000,000 Open 3-Year-Olds The Kentucky Derby Grade I…

12th Race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 4, 2024 1¼-Miles. Purse Paid $5,000,000 Open 3-Year-Olds The Kentucky Derby Grade I 150th Running

Horse Wgt PP 1/4 1/2 3/4 1M Strch Fin Jockey Win Pl. Sh. Odds

Mystik Dan 126 3 8-1½ 6-½ 4-½ 1-1½ 1-2 1-no B. Hernandez 39.22 16.32 10.00 18.61

Sierra Leone 126 2 18-½ 17-1½ 16-hd 8-1 3-1 2-no T. Gaffalione 6.54 4.64 4.79

Forever Young 126 10 16-2½ 16-2½ 15-1 7-½ 2-hd 3-1¾ R. Sakai 5.58 7.03

Catching Freedom 126 4 15-hd 13-hd 13-hd 6-½ 5-1½ 4-4¾ F. Prat 8.47

T O Password 126 9 17-½ 18-1 18-hd 11-hd 7-1½ 5-1¼ K. Kimura 48.20

Resilience 126 18 7-hd 8-½ 8-½ 2-hd 4-½ 6-5 J. Alvarado 31.85

Stronghold 126 17 5-1 4-hd 6-hd 4-hd 6-2 7-¾ A. Fresu 35.55

Honor Marie 126 7 19-1½ 20 20 10-hd 8-1½ 8-nk B. Curtis 14.90

Endlessly 126 13 20 19-hd 19-1 15-1½ 15-½ 9-4¼ U. Rispoli 48.83

Dornoch 126 1 13-½ 12-½ 14-1 13-hd 12-1 10-½ L. Saez 22.91

Track Phantom 126 11 1-hd 1-hd 1-½ 3-hd 9-1½ 11-4 J. Rosario 41.58

West Saratoga 126 12 6-½ 7-2 7-1 14-hd 14-1 12-hd J. Castanon 22.93

Domestic Product 126 14 14-hd 14-2 12-hd 17-hd 17-2½ 13-1 K. Ortiz Jr. 24.17

Epic Ride 126 20 4-2 5-½ 5-hd 9-½ 13-½ 14-¾ R. Beschizza 47.57

Fierceness 126 16 3-½ 3-1½ 3-½ 5-1 10-1 15-8 J. Velazquez 3.21

Society Man 126 19 9-½ 11-½ 11-hd 16-1½ 11-hd 16-1¼ R. Santana, Jr. 47.41

Just Steel 126 6 2-hd 2-½ 2-hd 12-½ 16-1½ 17-3¾ J. Rosario 21.27

Grand Mo the First 126 15 12-1 15-hd 17-1½ 19-1 18-1 18-3¾ E. Jaramillo 49.32

Catalytic 126 5 10-hd 9-½ 10-½ 20 20 19-13¼ J. Ortiz 34.82

Just a Touch 126 8 11-½ 10-½ 9-hd 18-2½ 19-½ 20 F. Geroux 11.57

Time 22.97 46.63 1:11.31 1:37.46 2:03.34

___

(3)Mystik Dan 39.22 16.32 10.00

(2)Sierra Leone 6.54 4.64

(11)Forever Young 5.58

___

$0.20 Pick 6 Jackpot (3-5-2-10-5-3) (6 correct) Correct Paid $345,073.62.

$1.00 Daily Double (5-3) Correct Paid $139.27.

$1.00 Daily Double OAKS/DERBY (5-3) Correct Paid $118.43.

$2.00 Exacta (3-2) Correct Paid $258.56.

$1.00 Superfecta 3-2-11-4 8,254.07 14,474,454.

$1.00 Super High Five (3-2-11-4-10) paid $316,920.10.

$0.50 Trifecta (3-2-11) paid $556.92.

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Winner: Gasaway, Lance, 4 G Racing, LLC, Hamby III, Daniel and Valley View Farm LLC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.