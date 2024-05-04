Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Kentucky Derby Chart

Kentucky Derby Chart

The Associated Press

May 4, 2024, 10:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
12th Race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 4, 2024
1¼-Miles. Purse Paid $5,000,000 Open 3-Year-Olds
The Kentucky Derby Grade I 150th Running

Horse Wgt PP  1/4   1/2   3/4    1M  Strch  Fin   Jockey          Win   Pl.   Sh.    Odds

Mystik Dan 126  3  8-1½  6-½   4-½   1-1½  1-2  1-no    B. Hernandez    39.22 16.32 10.00 18.61

Sierra Leone 126  2 18-½  17-1½  16-hd 8-1   3-1  2-no    T. Gaffalione          6.54  4.64  4.79

Forever Young 126 10 16-2½ 16-2½  15-1  7-½   2-hd 3-1¾    R. Sakai                     5.58  7.03 

Catching Freedom 126  4 15-hd 13-hd  13-hd 6-½   5-1½ 4-4¾    F. Prat                            8.47

T O Password 126  9 17-½  18-1   18-hd 11-hd 7-1½ 5-1¼    K. Kimura                         48.20

Resilience 126 18  7-hd  8-½    8-½   2-hd 4-½  6-5     J. Alvarado                       31.85

Stronghold 126 17  5-1   4-hd   6-hd  4-hd 6-2  7-¾     A. Fresu                          35.55

Honor Marie 126  7 19-1½    20     20 10-hd 8-1½ 8-nk    B. Curtis                         14.90 

Endlessly 126 13   20  19-hd  19-1  15-1½ 15-½ 9-4¼    U. Rispoli                        48.83

Dornoch 126  1 13-½  12-½   14-1  13-hd 12-1 10-½    L. Saez                           22.91

Track Phantom 126 11  1-hd  1-hd   1-½   3-hd 9-1½ 11-4    J. Rosario                        41.58

West Saratoga 126 12  6-½   7-2    7-1  14-hd 14-1 12-hd   J. Castanon                       22.93

Domestic Product 126 14 14-hd 14-2   12-hd 17-hd 17-2½ 13-1   K. Ortiz Jr.                      24.17

Epic Ride 126 20  4-2   5-½    5-hd  9-½  13-½  14-¾   R. Beschizza                      47.57

Fierceness 126 16  3-½   3-1½   3-½   5-1  10-1  15-8   J. Velazquez                       3.21

Society Man 126 19  9-½  11-½   11-hd 16-1½ 11-hd 16-1¼  R. Santana, Jr.                   47.41

Just Steel 126  6  2-hd  2-½    2-hd 12-½  16-1½ 17-3¾  J. Rosario                        21.27

Grand Mo the First 126 15 12-1  15-hd  17-1½ 19-1  18-1  18-3¾  E. Jaramillo                      49.32

Catalytic 126  5 10-hd  9-½   10-½    20    20  19-13¼ J. Ortiz                          34.82

Just a Touch 126  8 11-½  10-½    9-hd 18-2½ 19-½     20  F. Geroux                         11.57

Time 22.97 46.63 1:11.31 1:37.46 2:03.34

___

(3)Mystik Dan    39.22 16.32 10.00

(2)Sierra Leone         6.54  4.64

(11)Forever Young             5.58

___

$0.20 Pick 6 Jackpot (3-5-2-10-5-3) (6 correct) Correct Paid $345,073.62.

$1.00 Daily Double (5-3) Correct Paid $139.27.

$1.00 Daily Double OAKS/DERBY (5-3) Correct Paid $118.43.

$2.00 Exacta (3-2) Correct Paid $258.56.

$1.00 Superfecta 3-2-11-4 8,254.07 14,474,454.

$1.00 Super High Five (3-2-11-4-10) paid $316,920.10.

$0.50 Trifecta (3-2-11) paid $556.92.

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Winner: Gasaway, Lance, 4 G Racing, LLC, Hamby III, Daniel and Valley View Farm LLC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up