Hundreds of Arlington Co. homes without power, utility says

RICHMOND, VA - JULY 06: A logo on a Domionion Energy company car is pictured on July 6, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway acquired the Richmond based power company in a $10 billion deal. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Zach Gibson) RICHMOND, VA - JULY 06: A logo on a Domionion Energy company car is pictured on July 6, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway acquired the Richmond based power company in a $10 billion deal. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Zach Gibson) Residents in Crystal City, Virginia, spent Friday evening in the dark after a bad underground power cable cut the power for over 1,500 customers, according to a statement from Dominion Energy.

The reported outage began early Friday afternoon and continued through the overnight hours for residents in the Arlington County neighborhood.

A spokesperson for Dominion Energy told WTOP that a bad underground cable caused the outage. The company also said additional crews have been called in to help fix the problem.

Dominion said it is unclear when power will be restored to the 1,500 customers impacted by the cable issue. As of 2 a.m. Saturday, reports of power outages continued for the Northern Virginia neighborhood.

