Live Radio
Home » Arlington, VA News » Hundreds of Arlington Co.…

Hundreds of Arlington Co. homes without power, utility says

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com
Grace Newton | grace.newton@wtop.com

May 25, 2024, 2:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
RICHMOND, VA - JULY 06: A logo on a Domionion Energy company car is pictured on July 6, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway acquired the Richmond based power company in a $10 billion deal. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Zach Gibson)

Residents in Crystal City, Virginia, spent Friday evening in the dark after a bad underground power cable cut the power for over 1,500 customers, according to a statement from Dominion Energy.

The reported outage began early Friday afternoon and continued through the overnight hours for residents in the Arlington County neighborhood.

A spokesperson for Dominion Energy told WTOP that a bad underground cable caused the outage. The company also said additional crews have been called in to help fix the problem.

Dominion said it is unclear when power will be restored to the 1,500 customers impacted by the cable issue. As of 2 a.m. Saturday, reports of power outages continued for the Northern Virginia neighborhood.

Current Outages

 

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

ilyons@wtop.com
Grace Newton

Grace Newton is an Associate Producer at WTOP. She also works as an associate producer for NPR Newscast. Grace was born and raised in North Carolina but has lived in D.C. since 2018. Grace graduated from American University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and minor in art history in 2022.

grace.newton@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up