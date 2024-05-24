Police: Springfield sex assault suspect arrested in El Salvador after a decade on the run

The suspect in a 2013 sexual assault in Springfield, Virginia, was arrested in El Salvador after more than 10 years on the run, Fairfax County police announced Friday.

The suspect in a 2013 sexual assault in Springfield, Virginia, was arrested in El Salvador after more than 10 years on the run, Fairfax County police announced Friday.

David Ernesto Cuevas Maldonado was initially arrested and charged in the sex assault case in 2014 with the help of a DNA profile established by evidence collected in 2014, according to a news release from the Fairfax County Police Department.

The charges stem from a report made Oct. 21, 2013. Officers responded to a residence in the 7200 block of Commerce Street in Springfield, near where the PaperMoon Gentleman’s Club is currently located. Police said someone was sexually assaulted by an unknown man inside the home.

After his arrest more than a decade ago, Maldonado, then 27, was released on bond and fled to El Salvador, police said. Maldonado was recently arrested in El Salvador and extradited to Fairfax County, where he’s being held without bond.

Police urged anyone with more information about the case to call the department at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers at 866-411-8477 or online.

Below is a map of where police said the sexual assault occurred.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.