Jeong and Minnesota United visit Los Angeles FC

Minnesota United FC (7-2-4, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (7-4-3, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE LAFC -185, Minnesota United FC +444, Draw +336; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sang-bin Jeong leads Minnesota United into a matchup with Los Angeles FC after a two-goal performance against the Colorado Rapids.

LAFC is 6-4-2 against Western Conference opponents. LAFC leads the Western Conference with 90 shots on goal, averaging 6.4 per game.

United is 4-1-3 in Western Conference games. United is second in the Western Conference giving up only 17 goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. United won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Bouanga has scored eight goals with five assists for LAFC. Cristian Olivera has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi has scored six goals and added two assists for United. Robin Lod has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 6-2-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 7.0 shots on goal and 6.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

United: 5-2-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.9 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: David Emmanuel Martinez Morales (injured), Lorenzo Dellavalle (injured), Ryan Hollingshead (injured).

United: Hugo Bachrach (injured), Moses Nyeman (injured), Hassani Dotson (injured), Jordan Adebayo-Smith (injured), Emanuel Reynoso (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

