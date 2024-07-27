MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -134 Texas +116 Minnesota -112 at DETROIT -104 Seattle -138…
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-134
|Texas
|+116
|Minnesota
|-112
|at DETROIT
|-104
|Seattle
|-138
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+118
|N.Y Yankees
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|-126
|Oakland
|+108
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-200
|Colorado
|+168
|at MILWAUKEE
|-235
|Miami
|+194
|at ST. LOUIS
|-124
|Washington
|+106
|at ARIZONA
|-162
|Pittsburgh
|+136
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-198
|Colorado
|+166
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-120
|at BALTIMORE
|+102
|Cincinnati
|-120
|at TAMPA BAY
|+102
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-172
|Cleveland
|+144
|at KANSAS CITY
|-152
|Chicago Cubs
|+128
|at HOUSTON
|-136
|LA Dodgers
|+116
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.