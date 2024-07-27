Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 27, 2024, 12:11 AM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -134 Texas +116
Minnesota -112 at DETROIT -104
Seattle -138 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +118
N.Y Yankees OFF at BOSTON OFF
at LA ANGELS -126 Oakland +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta OFF at N.Y METS OFF
at SAN FRANCISCO -200 Colorado +168
at MILWAUKEE -235 Miami +194
at ST. LOUIS -124 Washington +106
at ARIZONA -162 Pittsburgh +136
at SAN FRANCISCO -198 Colorado +166

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego -120 at BALTIMORE +102
Cincinnati -120 at TAMPA BAY +102
at PHILADELPHIA -172 Cleveland +144
at KANSAS CITY -152 Chicago Cubs +128
at HOUSTON -136 LA Dodgers +116

