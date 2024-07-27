MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -134 Texas +116 Minnesota -112 at DETROIT -104 Seattle -138…

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -134 Texas +116 Minnesota -112 at DETROIT -104 Seattle -138 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +118 N.Y Yankees OFF at BOSTON OFF at LA ANGELS -126 Oakland +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta OFF at N.Y METS OFF at SAN FRANCISCO -200 Colorado +168 at MILWAUKEE -235 Miami +194 at ST. LOUIS -124 Washington +106 at ARIZONA -162 Pittsburgh +136 at SAN FRANCISCO -198 Colorado +166

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Diego -120 at BALTIMORE +102 Cincinnati -120 at TAMPA BAY +102 at PHILADELPHIA -172 Cleveland +144 at KANSAS CITY -152 Chicago Cubs +128 at HOUSTON -136 LA Dodgers +116

