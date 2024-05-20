Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts leaves game against Braves with shoulder injury

ATLANTA (AP) — San Diego Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts injured his left shoulder and was removed from Monday’s game…

Bogaerts landed on the shoulder while diving for a bases-loaded grounder hit by Ronald Acuña Jr. in the third inning. Bogaerts stopped the grounder but was unable to make a throw on Acuña’s run-scoring infield hit.

Bogaerts immediately signaled to the bench for assistance and a trainer examined the second baseman before escorting him off the field.

Manager Mike Shildt said imaging tests on Bogaerts’ shoulder were negative and said more tests had been scheduled.

“The initial feedback is the best-case scenario,” Shildt said.

Shildt said it was too early to know if Bogaerts would be placed on the injured list but said if more tests were negative the second baseman’s status likely would be day to day.

Tyler Wade replaced Bogaerts at second base. The run-scoring single by Acuña gave Atlanta a 5-0 lead over Dylan Cease and the Padres.

Bogaerts entered Monday’s first game of a doubleheader hitting .220 with four homers and 14 RBIs.

