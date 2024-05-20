Is a move to a 6-day workweek ‘tone-deaf’? Survey says some companies may try it

Samsung made headlines recently when it announced a mandatory six-day workweek for its executives, a move it said would improve its financial performance. It is one of several large, global companies, mostly in Asia, that have announced a move to six-day weeks for some employees.

But would a six-day workweek fly at U.S. employers?

A small survey of about 800 business leaders by Resume Builder revealed a surprising response, with 9% saying their company does plan to institute a six-day workweek for some employees in 2025.

“It really goes against every trend. It seems to be very tone-deaf, in a world where people are demanding more work-life balance and more customizing of the way they work. So that’s why this is kind of puzzling,” said Resume Builder career coach Stacie Haller.

One in six of the survey respondents said they think full-time employees should work more than 40 hours a week, and those advocating for a six-day workweek said it would increase both revenue and productivity.

While the survey is small, it found those considering a six-day workweek are typically large international organizations or companies heavily involved in global business.

Haller said, regardless of the size of a company, or type of industry, a mandatory six-day workweek would backfire in the U.S.

“I guarantee they are going to have turnover and retention issues,” she said. “And, quite frankly in my many, many years of being a job search coach, a head hunter and a recruiter, I can very easily say never once has anybody ever told me they were looking for a job to spend more hours on.”

The vast majority of those surveyed, 79%, said five days is the ideal workweek, and 11% advocated for a four-day workweek. But five days doesn’t necessarily mean 40 hours.

Of those business leaders responding, 20% advocated for a 32-hour week, 61% supported a traditional 40-hour workweek, 12% endorsed a 48-hour workweek, and 4% suggested full-time employees should be willing to work more than 48 hours a week.

Resume Builder’s full survey results, methodology and commentary is available online.