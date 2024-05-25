Florida State’s Williams leads charge carrying the Seminoles to ACC championship beating Wake Forest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Max Williams batted 3 for 5, drove in four runs and his two-run homer in the…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Max Williams batted 3 for 5, drove in four runs and his two-run homer in the sixth inning helped carry Florida State to a 9-6 win over Wake Forest in an ACC Tournament semifinal on Saturday.

The win sends Florida State to its first ACC championship game since 2018. The Seminoles (42-14) will face the winner of the second semifinal between No. 6-seed Duke and 11th-seed Miami on Sunday.

Florida State entered the ACC Tournament as the No. 5 seed with the Demon Deacons (38-21) as the eighth seed.

Williams entered the contest batting 1 for 10 in pool play, including a 0-for-5 effort in a 12-7 win over fourth-seed Virginia the day before. Defensively, Williams, a center fielder, came up with a leaping catch at the wall in the top of the sixth inning to record the third out and help preserve FSU’s 5-4 advantage.

After each squad scored three runs in the second, Florida State’s Drew Faurot singled to score Alex Lodise and Jamie Ferrer to put the Seminoles ahead for good in the bottom of the third.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.