Cubs and Padres play in series rubber match

San Diego Padres (19-20, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (22-15, second in the NL Central) Chicago; Wednesday,…

San Diego Padres (19-20, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (22-15, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dylan Cease (4-2, 2.55 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Cubs: Hayden Wesneski (2-0, 0.54 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -123, Cubs +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Chicago is 13-5 in home games and 22-15 overall. The Cubs have a 13-2 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego has an 11-8 record in road games and a 19-20 record overall. The Padres have a 16-9 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Padres lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Tauchman has a .280 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has eight doubles and three home runs. Nico Hoerner is 11-for-41 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with seven home runs while slugging .447. Jurickson Profar is 17-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .212 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Padres: 5-5, .270 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.