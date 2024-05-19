Brady Singer strikes out nine, Royals defeat A’s 8-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer stuck out nine, Vinnie Pasquantino hit a three-run triple and the Kansas City…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer stuck out nine, Vinnie Pasquantino hit a three-run triple and the Kansas City Royals completed a sweep of the Oakland Athletics with an 8-1 victory Sunday.

It was the third sweep of the season for Kansas City. It took until September 20 for the Royals to record their third sweep of the season last year.

Singer (4-2) tossed six innings on one-run ball, giving up six hits with one walk and nine strikeouts. It was the fifth time this season that Singer has stuck out six or more and was one shy of his season high. He has gone at least five innings in every start this season.

“That’s what we were hoping for, the early counts and low pitch counts and making them make decisions,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “Certainly couldn’t ask more for that when it comes to efficiency. To have him set the tone like that and get the early lead that’s all we could hope for.”

Pasquantino hit a three-run pinch-hit triple to highlight a four-run sixth inning for the Royals. It was his first career triple in the Majors. Kansas City ended the day with five extra-base hits.

“The nice thing about the Majors is that we have a batting cage close, so from the third inning on, I’m getting hot for that one opportunity,” Pasquantino said. “I’m not coming into the game for my speed; I know it’ll be a high-leverage situation, so I was able to do that today.”

Bobby Witt Jr. went 2 for 3 with a double, a triple and two RBIs. Maikel Garcia had a two-RBI game and extended a six-game hitting streak. Salvador Perez had a two-hit game with an RBI.

JP Sears (3-3) tossed 4 1/3 innings allowing four runs on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Brent Rooker hit his 11th home run of the season with a three-run shot over the left-field bullpen. He leads the team in the category.

Tyler Soderstrom put the A’s on the board with a two-out double in the fourth. Since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Soderstorm has a hit in six of nine games. Max Schuemann had a two-hit game.

Trailing 2-1 in the fifth, Oakland had a chance to take the lead with bases loaded with two outs, but Singer ended the inning on a Rooker groundout. Oakland left 10 men on base on 11 hits.

“We have to do a better job of scoring on situations to keep ourselves close late in games,” Rooker said. “We just need to take advantage when we have opportunities. We are just going to keep working. The guys stepping into the box are working hard. We are just going to keep pushing through this tough stretch.”

On a 10-game road trip, the Athletics went 1-9, including an eight-game losing streak. It was also the fourth time Oakland has been swept this season.

“I think the at-bats were better the last two days. We pitched better than we had all series,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay said. “Sometimes you get into these ruts where you start hitting well but not pitching and vice versa. You just have to push through them.”

UP NEXT

The Athletics head home after a 10-day, tri-city road trip hosting the Rockies beginning on Tuesday night. Aaron Brooks (0-1, 3.86 ERA) will start game one for Oakland. Kansas City continues a six-game homestand with a matchup against Detroit beginning Monday night. Michael Wacha (3-4, 4.71 ERA) will take the mound for the Royals.

