2024 NBA Rookie of the Year Voting

Selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Players were awarded five points for a first-place vote, three points for a second-place vote and one point for a third-place vote:
|Points
|Player, Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Tot
|Victor Wembanyama, Spurs
|99
|0
|0-
|495
|Chet Holmgren, Thunder
|0
|98
|1
|295
|Brandon Miller, Hornets
|0
|1
|83
|86
|Jamie Jaquez Jr., Heat
|0
|0
|10
|10
|Brandon Podziemski, Warriors
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Dereck Lively II, Mavericks
|0
|0
|1
|1
