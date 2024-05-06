Live Radio
2024 NBA Rookie of the Year Voting

The Associated Press

May 6, 2024, 7:27 PM

Selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Players were awarded five points for a first-place vote, three points for a second-place vote and one point for a third-place vote:

Points
Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd Tot
Victor Wembanyama, Spurs 99 0 0- 495
Chet Holmgren, Thunder 0 98 1 295
Brandon Miller, Hornets 0 1 83 86
Jamie Jaquez Jr., Heat 0 0 10 10
Brandon Podziemski, Warriors 0 0 0 4
Dereck Lively II, Mavericks 0 0 1 1

