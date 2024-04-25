Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera retires from international soccer

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, who played in the past four World Cups, announced his retirement from…

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, who played in the past four World Cups, announced his retirement from international soccer on Thursday.

The 37-year-old Muslera played 133 matches for La Celeste, helping the team win the 2011 Copa America. He remains a player for Turkish club Galatasaray.

Uruguay’s soccer association thanked Muslera in its social media channels with a video featuring some of his best moments, including the penalty shootout win over Ghana in the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup.

Muslera saved the shots by John Mensah and Dominic Adiyiah to give Uruguay a 4-2 shootout victory and a place in the semifinals against the Netherlands.

“You made it, ‘Nando,’ your name is in the rich history of Uruguayan soccer,” the country’s soccer association said.

