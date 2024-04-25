Live Radio
Home » Sports » Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera…

Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera retires from international soccer

The Associated Press

April 25, 2024, 2:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, who played in the past four World Cups, announced his retirement from international soccer on Thursday.

The 37-year-old Muslera played 133 matches for La Celeste, helping the team win the 2011 Copa America. He remains a player for Turkish club Galatasaray.

Uruguay’s soccer association thanked Muslera in its social media channels with a video featuring some of his best moments, including the penalty shootout win over Ghana in the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup.

Muslera saved the shots by John Mensah and Dominic Adiyiah to give Uruguay a 4-2 shootout victory and a place in the semifinals against the Netherlands.

“You made it, ‘Nando,’ your name is in the rich history of Uruguayan soccer,” the country’s soccer association said.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up