Sports on TV for April 29 – May 5

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, April 29
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at Chicago White Sox
NBA BASKETBALL
TBA
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Oklahoma City at New Orleans, Game 4
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Boston at Miami, Game 4
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Boston at Miami, Game 4 (BetCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: LA Lakers at Denver, Game 5 (If Necessary)
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: LA Lakers at Denver, Game 5 (If Necessary) (BetCast)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, Game 5 (If Necessary)
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at Vegas, Game 4
_____
Tuesday, April 30
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — West Virginia at Pittsburgh
NBA BASKETBALL
TBA
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Phoenix at Minnesota, Game 5 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Philadelphia at New York, Game 5 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Milwaukee, Game 5 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Orlando at Cleveland, Game 5 (If Necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
TBA
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Colorado at Winnipeg, Game 5 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Nashville at Vancouver, Game 5 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Toronto at Boston, Game 5 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: NY Islanders at Carolina, Game 5 (If Necessary)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Club América at Pachuca, Semifinal – Leg 2
_____
Wednesday, May 1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Mississippi St. at Mississippi
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Alabama at Auburn
GOLF
1 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo China Open, First Round, Genzon Golf Club, Shenzhen, China
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Columbus Crew at Monterrey, Semifinal – Leg 2
NBA BASKETBALL
TBA
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: New Orleans at Oklahoma City, Game 5 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at LA Clippers, Game 5 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Miami at Boston, Game 5 (If Necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
TBA
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vegas at Dallas, Game 5 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 5 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 5 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Washington at NY Rangers, Game 5 (If Necessary)
_____
Thursday, May 2
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Florida
GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, First Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
1 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo China Open, Second Round, Genzon Golf Club, Shenzhen, China
NBA BASKETBALL
TBA
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Denver at LA Lakers, Game 6 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at Phoenix, Game 6 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New York at Philadelphia, Game 6 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Milwaukee at Indiana, Game 6 (If Necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
TBA
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Winnipeg at Colorado, Game 6 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Boston at Toronto, Game 6 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Carolina at NY Islanders, Game 6 (If Necessary)
_____
Friday, May 3
AUTO RACING
12:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
4:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Sprint Shootout Qualifying, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
9 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Opening Dual Round: TBD, Gulf Shores, Ala.
10 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Opening Dual Round: TBD, Gulf Shores, Ala.
11 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Opening Dual Round: TBD, Gulf Shores, Ala.
Noon
ESPNU — NCAA Opening Dual Round: TBD, Gulf Shores, Ala.
1 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Opening Dual Round: TBD, Gulf Shores, Ala.
2 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Opening Dual Round: TBD, Gulf Shores, Ala.
3 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Opening Dual Round: TBD, Gulf Shores, Ala.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Opening Dual Round: TBD, Gulf Shores, Ala.
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Opening Dual Round: TBD, Gulf Shores, Ala.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
GOLF
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Tournament Course at The Woodlands Country Club, Woodlands, Texas
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo China Open, Third Round, Genzon Golf Club, Shenzhen, China
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
USA — The Kentucky Derby Oaks: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
NBA BASKETBALL
TBA
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Oklahoma City at New Orleans, Game 6 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: LA Clippers at Dallas, Game 6 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Boston at New York, Game 6 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Cleveland at Orlando, Game 6 (If Necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: NY Rangers at Washington, Game 6 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at Vegas, Game 6 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vancouver at Nashville, Game 6 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 6 (If Necessary)
_____
Saturday, May 4
AUTO RACING
Noon
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
2 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series
3:55 p.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Heart Of America 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
BOWLING
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: From Arlington, Wash.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas A&M at LSU
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Opening Dual Round: TBD, Gulf Shores, Ala.
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Opening Dual Round: TBD, Gulf Shores, Ala.
Noon
ESPN2 — NCAA Opening Dual Round: TBD, Gulf Shores, Ala.
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Opening Dual Round: TBD, Gulf Shores, Ala.
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Opening Dual Round: TBD, Gulf Shores, Ala.
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Opening Dual Round: TBD, Gulf Shores, Ala.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Tournament Course at The Woodlands Country Club, Woodlands, Texas
Midnight
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo China Open, Final Round, Genzon Golf Club, Shenzhen, China
HORSE RACING
Noon
USA — Kentucky Derby Pre-Races: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
2:30 p.m.
USA — The 150th Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC 301 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Rio de Janeiro
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC 301 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Rio de Janeiro
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Tampa Bay OR Seattle at Houston
NBA BASKETBALL
TBA
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: LA Lakers at Denver, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Phoenix at Minnesota, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Philadelphia at New York, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Milwaukee, Game 7 (If Necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Colorado at Winnipeg, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Toronto at Boston, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: NY Islanders at Carolina, Game 7 (If Necessary)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Arsenal
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Brighton & Hove Albion
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester City
UFL FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Birmingham at Memphis
3 p.m.
FOX — Houston at St. Louis
_____
Sunday, May 5
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
4 p.m.
NBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 16, Denver
BOWLING
Noon
FS1 — PBA: From Arlington, Wash.
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
ESPN — NCAA Opening Dual Round: TBD, Gulf Shores, Ala.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Florida
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Tournament Course at The Woodlands Country Club, Woodlands, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at Philadelphia
NBA BASKETBALL
TBA
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: New Orleans at Oklahoma City, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at LA Clippers, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Miami at Boston, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Orlando at Cleveland, Game 7 (If Necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Washington at NY Rangers, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vegas at Dallas, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Nashville at Vancouver, Game 7 (If Necessary)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle Sounders FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Kansas City Current at Houston Dash
UFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
FOX — Arlington at Michigan
4 p.m.
FOX — San Antonio at D.C.
_____
