Sports on TV for April 29 – May 5

Adv27 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, April 29 MLB BASEBALL 7:30 p.m. FS1 — Minnesota…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, April 29

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Chicago White Sox

NBA BASKETBALL

TBA

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Oklahoma City at New Orleans, Game 4

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Boston at Miami, Game 4

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Boston at Miami, Game 4 (BetCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: LA Lakers at Denver, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: LA Lakers at Denver, Game 5 (If Necessary) (BetCast)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, Game 5 (If Necessary)

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at Vegas, Game 4

_____

Tuesday, April 30

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — West Virginia at Pittsburgh

NBA BASKETBALL

TBA

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Phoenix at Minnesota, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Philadelphia at New York, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Milwaukee, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Orlando at Cleveland, Game 5 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

TBA

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Colorado at Winnipeg, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Nashville at Vancouver, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Toronto at Boston, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: NY Islanders at Carolina, Game 5 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Club América at Pachuca, Semifinal – Leg 2

_____

Wednesday, May 1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Alabama at Auburn

GOLF

1 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo China Open, First Round, Genzon Golf Club, Shenzhen, China

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Columbus Crew at Monterrey, Semifinal – Leg 2

NBA BASKETBALL

TBA

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: New Orleans at Oklahoma City, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at LA Clippers, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Miami at Boston, Game 5 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

TBA

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vegas at Dallas, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Washington at NY Rangers, Game 5 (If Necessary)

_____

Thursday, May 2

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Florida

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, First Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

1 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo China Open, Second Round, Genzon Golf Club, Shenzhen, China

NBA BASKETBALL

TBA

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Denver at LA Lakers, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at Phoenix, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New York at Philadelphia, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Milwaukee at Indiana, Game 6 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

TBA

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Winnipeg at Colorado, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Boston at Toronto, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Carolina at NY Islanders, Game 6 (If Necessary)

_____

Friday, May 3

AUTO RACING

12:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

4:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Sprint Shootout Qualifying, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

9 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Opening Dual Round: TBD, Gulf Shores, Ala.

10 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Opening Dual Round: TBD, Gulf Shores, Ala.

11 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Opening Dual Round: TBD, Gulf Shores, Ala.

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Opening Dual Round: TBD, Gulf Shores, Ala.

1 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Opening Dual Round: TBD, Gulf Shores, Ala.

2 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Opening Dual Round: TBD, Gulf Shores, Ala.

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Opening Dual Round: TBD, Gulf Shores, Ala.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Opening Dual Round: TBD, Gulf Shores, Ala.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Opening Dual Round: TBD, Gulf Shores, Ala.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

GOLF

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Tournament Course at The Woodlands Country Club, Woodlands, Texas

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo China Open, Third Round, Genzon Golf Club, Shenzhen, China

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

USA — The Kentucky Derby Oaks: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

NBA BASKETBALL

TBA

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Oklahoma City at New Orleans, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: LA Clippers at Dallas, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Boston at New York, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Cleveland at Orlando, Game 6 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: NY Rangers at Washington, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at Vegas, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vancouver at Nashville, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 6 (If Necessary)

_____

Saturday, May 4

AUTO RACING

Noon

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

2 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series

3:55 p.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Heart Of America 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

BOWLING

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: From Arlington, Wash.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas A&M at LSU

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Opening Dual Round: TBD, Gulf Shores, Ala.

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Opening Dual Round: TBD, Gulf Shores, Ala.

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Opening Dual Round: TBD, Gulf Shores, Ala.

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Opening Dual Round: TBD, Gulf Shores, Ala.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Opening Dual Round: TBD, Gulf Shores, Ala.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Opening Dual Round: TBD, Gulf Shores, Ala.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Tournament Course at The Woodlands Country Club, Woodlands, Texas

Midnight

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo China Open, Final Round, Genzon Golf Club, Shenzhen, China

HORSE RACING

Noon

USA — Kentucky Derby Pre-Races: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

2:30 p.m.

USA — The 150th Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC 301 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Rio de Janeiro

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC 301 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Rio de Janeiro

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Tampa Bay OR Seattle at Houston

NBA BASKETBALL

TBA

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: LA Lakers at Denver, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Phoenix at Minnesota, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Philadelphia at New York, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Milwaukee, Game 7 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Colorado at Winnipeg, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Toronto at Boston, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: NY Islanders at Carolina, Game 7 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Arsenal

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Brighton & Hove Albion

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester City

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Birmingham at Memphis

3 p.m.

FOX — Houston at St. Louis

_____

Sunday, May 5

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

4 p.m.

NBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 16, Denver

BOWLING

Noon

FS1 — PBA: From Arlington, Wash.

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPN — NCAA Opening Dual Round: TBD, Gulf Shores, Ala.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Florida

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Tournament Course at The Woodlands Country Club, Woodlands, Texas

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at Philadelphia

NBA BASKETBALL

TBA

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: New Orleans at Oklahoma City, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at LA Clippers, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Miami at Boston, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Orlando at Cleveland, Game 7 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Washington at NY Rangers, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vegas at Dallas, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Nashville at Vancouver, Game 7 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle Sounders FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Kansas City Current at Houston Dash

UFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

FOX — Arlington at Michigan

4 p.m.

FOX — San Antonio at D.C.

_____

