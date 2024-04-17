MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -146 LA Angels +124 Texas -116 at DETROIT -102…

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -146 LA Angels +124 Texas -116 at DETROIT -102 at BOSTON -126 Cleveland +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -148 Miami +126 at SAN FRANCISCO -178 Arizona +150

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA -146 Seattle +122 at WINNIPEG -137 Vancouver +114 at CALGARY -275 San Jose +220 at COLORADO -140 Edmonton +116 at VEGAS -350 Anaheim +275 at LOS ANGELES -385 Chicago +290

