MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -146 LA Angels +124 Texas -116 at DETROIT -102…
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-146
|LA Angels
|+124
|Texas
|-116
|at DETROIT
|-102
|at BOSTON
|-126
|Cleveland
|+108
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-148
|Miami
|+126
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-178
|Arizona
|+150
National Hockey League (NHL)
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MINNESOTA
|-146
|Seattle
|+122
|at WINNIPEG
|-137
|Vancouver
|+114
|at CALGARY
|-275
|San Jose
|+220
|at COLORADO
|-140
|Edmonton
|+116
|at VEGAS
|-350
|Anaheim
|+275
|at LOS ANGELES
|-385
|Chicago
|+290
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
