Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 17, 2024, 11:56 PM

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -146 LA Angels +124
Texas -116 at DETROIT -102
at BOSTON -126 Cleveland +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -148 Miami +126
at SAN FRANCISCO -178 Arizona +150

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MINNESOTA -146 Seattle +122
at WINNIPEG -137 Vancouver +114
at CALGARY -275 San Jose +220
at COLORADO -140 Edmonton +116
at VEGAS -350 Anaheim +275
at LOS ANGELES -385 Chicago +290

