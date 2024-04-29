NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 4 (202½) Philadelphia at CLEVELAND 4½ (200) Orlando Indiana 4 (214½)…

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 4 (202½) Philadelphia at CLEVELAND 4½ (200) Orlando Indiana 4 (214½) at MILWAUKEE

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -122 at BALTIMORE +104 at TORONTO -130 Kansas City +110 Minnesota -166 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +140 at HOUSTON -144 Cleveland +122

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -142 Colorado +120 Chicago Cubs -130 at N.Y METS +110 LA Dodgers OFF at ARIZONA OFF at SAN DIEGO OFF Cincinnati OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -112 at DETROIT -104 St. Louis -118 at DETROIT +100 San Francisco -130 at BOSTON +110 at MILWAUKEE -136 Tampa Bay +116 at TEXAS -156 Washington +132 Philadelphia -130 at LA ANGELS +110 Atlanta -126 at SEATTLE +108 Pittsburgh -142 at OAKLAND +120

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -170 Toronto +140 at CAROLINA -255 N.Y Islanders +205 Colorado -115 at WINNIPEG -104 at VANCOUVER -118 Nashville -102

