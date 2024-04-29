NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 4 (202½) Philadelphia at CLEVELAND 4½ (200) Orlando Indiana 4 (214½)…
NBA
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW YORK
|4
|(202½)
|Philadelphia
|at CLEVELAND
|4½
|(200)
|Orlando
|Indiana
|4
|(214½)
|at MILWAUKEE
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-122
|at BALTIMORE
|+104
|at TORONTO
|-130
|Kansas City
|+110
|Minnesota
|-166
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+140
|at HOUSTON
|-144
|Cleveland
|+122
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-142
|Colorado
|+120
|Chicago Cubs
|-130
|at N.Y METS
|+110
|LA Dodgers
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-112
|at DETROIT
|-104
|St. Louis
|-118
|at DETROIT
|+100
|San Francisco
|-130
|at BOSTON
|+110
|at MILWAUKEE
|-136
|Tampa Bay
|+116
|at TEXAS
|-156
|Washington
|+132
|Philadelphia
|-130
|at LA ANGELS
|+110
|Atlanta
|-126
|at SEATTLE
|+108
|Pittsburgh
|-142
|at OAKLAND
|+120
National Hockey League (NHL)
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-170
|Toronto
|+140
|at CAROLINA
|-255
|N.Y Islanders
|+205
|Colorado
|-115
|at WINNIPEG
|-104
|at VANCOUVER
|-118
|Nashville
|-102
