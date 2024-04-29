Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 29, 2024, 11:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK 4 (202½) Philadelphia
at CLEVELAND (200) Orlando
Indiana 4 (214½) at MILWAUKEE

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -122 at BALTIMORE +104
at TORONTO -130 Kansas City +110
Minnesota -166 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +140
at HOUSTON -144 Cleveland +122

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -142 Colorado +120
Chicago Cubs -130 at N.Y METS +110
LA Dodgers OFF at ARIZONA OFF
at SAN DIEGO OFF Cincinnati OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -112 at DETROIT -104
St. Louis -118 at DETROIT +100
San Francisco -130 at BOSTON +110
at MILWAUKEE -136 Tampa Bay +116
at TEXAS -156 Washington +132
Philadelphia -130 at LA ANGELS +110
Atlanta -126 at SEATTLE +108
Pittsburgh -142 at OAKLAND +120

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -170 Toronto +140
at CAROLINA -255 N.Y Islanders +205
Colorado -115 at WINNIPEG -104
at VANCOUVER -118 Nashville -102

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up