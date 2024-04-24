Pirates face the Brewers leading series 2-0

Milwaukee Brewers (14-8, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (13-11, fourth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6:40…

Milwaukee Brewers (14-8, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (13-11, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Bryse Wilson (2-0, 3.29 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: Josh Fleming (1-0, 1.74 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -115, Brewers -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates bring a 2-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Pittsburgh is 13-11 overall and 5-5 in home games. The Pirates are 10-0 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Milwaukee has gone 10-4 on the road and 14-8 overall. The Brewers have a 10-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes has six doubles for the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen is 9-for-36 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Rhys Hoskins leads Milwaukee with five home runs while slugging .453. Gary Sanchez is 6-for-25 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .203 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Jason Delay: 10-Day IL (knee), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (foot), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.