Ozzie Albies put on injured list by Atlanta Braves with broken right big toe

HOUSTON (AP) — Second baseman Ozzie Albies was put on the 10-day injured list by the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday because of a broken right big toe.

Manager Brian Snitker didn’t give a timetable for Albies’ return.

Albies was hit on his foot by a curveball from Houston rookie Spencer Arrighetti in the second inning of Atlanta’s 6-1 win on Monday night.

“Normally, when stuff like this happens, three or four innings in, it goes away,” Albies said. “This one stayed, so I was like, ‘Uh, it’s not feeling right.’ I didn’t expect it to be broken.”

Albies remained in the game and went 1 for 3 with a walk.

“I went back and watched it, and the breaking ball hit right on top of his toe,” Snitker said. “It’s a shame.”

Albies wore a walking boot Tuesday. He said he didn’t realize he was injured until he took off his shoe Monday night.

“I’m sure once he got inside and the adrenaline stopped flowing and the game juices and all that, you’re just seeing him limp around and got pretty sore,” Snitker said. “I’m sure that wasn’t real comfortable out there.”

A 27-year-old three-time All-Star, Albies is hitting .317 with two home runs and 14 RBIs.

“It’s a freak injury, and there’s nothing I can do it,” Albies said. “Just makes sure I heal fast, and I’m ready to go.”

Atlanta said X-rays revealed the fracture. Snitker said he didn’t know anything was wrong until an athletic trainer said after the game he was taking Albies to have the toe examined.

“I just knew he was uncomfortable,” Snitker said. “The good thing is that it’s not a surgical thing.”

Atlanta selected the contract of infielder David Fletcher from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Luis Guillorme was in the lineup at second base and hitting eighth on Tuesday night.

“Ozzie’s a hard guy to replace,” Snitker said. “I feel good about the guys we have to fill the void until he’s back.”

