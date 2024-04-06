NHRA Arizona Nationals

Saturday At Firebird Motorsports Park Chandler, Ariz. Sunday’s Pairings Top Fuel 1. Steve Torrence, 3.678 seconds, 336.23 mph vs. 16.…

1. Steve Torrence, 3.678 seconds, 336.23 mph vs. 16. Travis Shumake, 4.175, 203.61; 2. Brittany Force, 3.689, 334.90 vs. 15. Tony Stewart, 3.982, 255.24; 3. Doug Kalitta, 3.697, 323.66 vs. 14. Terry Totten, 3.858, 318.24; 4. Antron Brown, 3.738, 329.34 vs. 13. Clay Millican, 3.841, 308.07; 5. Shawn Langdon, 3.750, 327.74 vs. 12. Josh Hart, 3.820, 320.81; 6. Tony Schumacher, 3.755, 328.38 vs. 11. Justin Ashley, 3.802, 330.15; 7. Krista Baldwin, 3.755, 325.37 vs. 10. Billy Torrence, 3.799, 328.86; 8. Shawn Reed, 3.772, 327.74 vs. 9. Jasmine Salinas, 3.774, 318.92.

Funny Car

1. Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.840, 334.40 vs. 16. Buddy Hull, Dodge Charger, 4.158, 260.31; 2. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.876, 334.65 vs. 15. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota GR Supra, 4.134, 301.74; 3. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.889, 329.02 vs. 14. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, 4.068, 307.72; 4. John Force, Camaro, 3.901, 325.37 vs. 13. Jim Campbell, Chevy Monte Carlo, 4.052, 302.41; 5. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.923, 320.58 vs. 12. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.027, 311.85; 6. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.927, 324.44 vs. 11. Ron Capps, GR Supra, 4.020, 310.34; 7. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.941, 323.35 vs. 10. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 4.008, 271.57; 8. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.974, 294.43 vs. 9. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.976, 312.57. Did Not Qualify: 17. Dave Richards, 4.227, 296.31; 18. Terry Haddock, 4.457, 240.34.

Pro Stock

1. Jeg Coughlin, Chevy Camaro, 6.517, 210.64 vs. 16. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.595, 208.81; 2. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.518, 210.90 vs. 15. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.590, 208.62; 3. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.537, 209.14 vs. 14. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.589, 207.08; 4. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.538, 210.08 vs. 13. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.589, 208.65; 5. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.541, 211.30 vs. 12. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.583, 209.07; 6. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.557, 209.88 vs. 11. Brandon Foster, Camaro, 6.578, 208.65; 7. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.564, 209.72 vs. 10. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.576, 209.88; 8. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.572, 209.65 vs. 9. David Cuadra, Mustang, 6.575, 209.75. Did Not Qualify: 17. Fernando Cuadra Jr., 6.615, 208.88; 18. Joey Grose, 6.664, 206.92; 19. Camrie Caruso, 8.920, 142.87; 20. Sienna Wildgust, 13.812, 76.93.

Mission 2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge Top Fuel Challenge

Tony Schumacher, 3.925 seconds, 292.77 mph def. Brittany Force, 4.378 seconds, 216.62 mph.

Mission 2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge Funny Car Challenge

J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 3.974, 316.67 def. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.007, 320.89.

Mission 2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge Pro Stock Challenge

Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.541, 210.87 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.591, 208.91.

Round-by-round results Top Fuel Round One

Tony Schumacher, 3.755, 328.38 def. Billy Torrence, 4.726, 158.26; Brittany Force, 3.689, 334.90 def. Justin Ashley, 3.902, 313.58;

Final

T. Schumacher, 3.925, 292.77 def. B. Force, 4.378, 216.62.

Funny Car Round One

J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 3.923, 320.58 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.996, 281.77; John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.901, 325.37 def. Ron Capps, GR Supra, 8.909, 82.80;

Final

J. Todd, 3.974, 316.67 def. J. Force, 4.007, 320.89.

Pro Stock Roound One

Mason McGaha, Chevy Camaro, 17.916, 45.52 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.518, 210.90 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.575, 209.72;

Final

E. Enders, 6.541, 210.87 def. M. McGaha, 6.591, 208.91.

