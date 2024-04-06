NHRA Arizona Nationals

|Saturday
|At Firebird Motorsports Park
|Chandler, Ariz.
|Sunday’s Pairings
|Top Fuel
1. Steve Torrence, 3.678 seconds, 336.23 mph vs. 16. Travis Shumake, 4.175, 203.61; 2. Brittany Force, 3.689, 334.90 vs. 15. Tony Stewart, 3.982, 255.24; 3. Doug Kalitta, 3.697, 323.66 vs. 14. Terry Totten, 3.858, 318.24; 4. Antron Brown, 3.738, 329.34 vs. 13. Clay Millican, 3.841, 308.07; 5. Shawn Langdon, 3.750, 327.74 vs. 12. Josh Hart, 3.820, 320.81; 6. Tony Schumacher, 3.755, 328.38 vs. 11. Justin Ashley, 3.802, 330.15; 7. Krista Baldwin, 3.755, 325.37 vs. 10. Billy Torrence, 3.799, 328.86; 8. Shawn Reed, 3.772, 327.74 vs. 9. Jasmine Salinas, 3.774, 318.92.
|Funny Car
1. Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.840, 334.40 vs. 16. Buddy Hull, Dodge Charger, 4.158, 260.31; 2. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.876, 334.65 vs. 15. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota GR Supra, 4.134, 301.74; 3. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.889, 329.02 vs. 14. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, 4.068, 307.72; 4. John Force, Camaro, 3.901, 325.37 vs. 13. Jim Campbell, Chevy Monte Carlo, 4.052, 302.41; 5. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.923, 320.58 vs. 12. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.027, 311.85; 6. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.927, 324.44 vs. 11. Ron Capps, GR Supra, 4.020, 310.34; 7. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.941, 323.35 vs. 10. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 4.008, 271.57; 8. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.974, 294.43 vs. 9. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.976, 312.57. Did Not Qualify: 17. Dave Richards, 4.227, 296.31; 18. Terry Haddock, 4.457, 240.34.
|Pro Stock
1. Jeg Coughlin, Chevy Camaro, 6.517, 210.64 vs. 16. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.595, 208.81; 2. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.518, 210.90 vs. 15. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.590, 208.62; 3. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.537, 209.14 vs. 14. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.589, 207.08; 4. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.538, 210.08 vs. 13. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.589, 208.65; 5. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.541, 211.30 vs. 12. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.583, 209.07; 6. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.557, 209.88 vs. 11. Brandon Foster, Camaro, 6.578, 208.65; 7. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.564, 209.72 vs. 10. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.576, 209.88; 8. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.572, 209.65 vs. 9. David Cuadra, Mustang, 6.575, 209.75. Did Not Qualify: 17. Fernando Cuadra Jr., 6.615, 208.88; 18. Joey Grose, 6.664, 206.92; 19. Camrie Caruso, 8.920, 142.87; 20. Sienna Wildgust, 13.812, 76.93.
|Mission
|2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge Top Fuel Challenge
Tony Schumacher, 3.925 seconds, 292.77 mph def. Brittany Force, 4.378 seconds, 216.62 mph.
|Mission
|2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge Funny Car Challenge
J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 3.974, 316.67 def. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.007, 320.89.
|Mission
|2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge Pro Stock Challenge
Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.541, 210.87 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.591, 208.91.
|Round-by-round results
|Top Fuel
|Round One
Tony Schumacher, 3.755, 328.38 def. Billy Torrence, 4.726, 158.26; Brittany Force, 3.689, 334.90 def. Justin Ashley, 3.902, 313.58;
|Final
T. Schumacher, 3.925, 292.77 def. B. Force, 4.378, 216.62.
|Funny Car
|Round One
J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 3.923, 320.58 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.996, 281.77; John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.901, 325.37 def. Ron Capps, GR Supra, 8.909, 82.80;
|Final
J. Todd, 3.974, 316.67 def. J. Force, 4.007, 320.89.
|Pro Stock
|Roound One
Mason McGaha, Chevy Camaro, 17.916, 45.52 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.518, 210.90 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.575, 209.72;
|Final
E. Enders, 6.541, 210.87 def. M. McGaha, 6.591, 208.91.
