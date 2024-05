UFL Glance

All Times EDT USFL CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 8 0 0 1.000 236 143 Michigan 6…

All Times EDT

USFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 8 0 0 1.000 236 143 Michigan 6 2 0 .750 183 147 Memphis 1 7 0 .125 148 242 Houston 1 7 0 .125 124 188

XFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA St. Louis 6 2 0 .750 225 154 San Antonio 6 2 0 .750 162 131 DC 3 5 0 .375 142 198 Arlington 1 7 0 .125 179 196

Saturday, May 18

Michigan 24, Memphis 18

Birmingham 35, Houston 28

Sunday, May 19

St. Louis 26, DC 21

San Antonio 20, Arlington 15

Saturday, May 25

St. Louis at Arlington, 12 p.m.

Birmingham at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

Michigan at Houston, 2:30 p.m.

DC at Memphis, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Michigan at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

San Antonio at St. Louis, 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 2

Arlington at DC, 12 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.