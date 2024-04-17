Live Radio
Home » Sports » NBA Play-In Glance

NBA Play-In Glance

The Associated Press

April 17, 2024, 12:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
PLAY-IN
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday, April 16
Western Conference

LA Lakers 110, New Orleans 106

Sacramento 118, Golden State 94

Wednesday, April 17
Eastern Conference

Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

SECOND ROUND
Friday, April 19
Eastern Conference

Atlanta/Chicago winner at Miami/Philadelphia loser, TBD

Western Conference

Sacramento at New Orleans, TBD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up