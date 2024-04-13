NASCAR Craftsman Truck SpeedyCash.com 250 Results

Friday At Texas Motor Speedway Fort Worth, Texas. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (4) Kyle Busch,…

Friday

At Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 167 laps, 0 points.

2. (14) Corey Heim, Toyota, 167, 44.

3. (1) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 167, 51.

4. (2) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 167, 50.

5. (12) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 167, 0.

6. (6) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 167, 39.

7. (9) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 167, 37.

8. (34) Tanner Gray, Toyota, 167, 29.

9. (25) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 167, 28.

10. (11) Ty Majeski, Ford, 167, 27.

11. (21) Lawless Alan, Ford, 167, 26.

12. (10) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 167, 25.

13. (3) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 167, 30.

14. (8) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 167, 23.

15. (22) Matt Crafton, Ford, 167, 22.

16. (17) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 167, 21.

17. (18) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 167, 21.

18. (16) Conner Jones, Ford, 166, 19.

19. (13) Jake Garcia, Ford, 166, 18.

20. (29) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, 166, 17.

21. (30) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 166, 16.

22. (27) Bret Holmes, Chevrolet, 166, 15.

23. (24) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 166, 14.

24. (19) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 165, 13.

25. (15) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 165, 12.

26. (20) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 165, 11.

27. (28) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 162, 10.

28. (32) Keith McGee, Ford, 159, 9.

29. (5) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, accident, 151, 13.

30. (26) Kris Wright, Toyota, accident, 145, 7.

31. (7) Layne Riggs, Ford, accident, 135, 15.

32. (23) Thad Moffitt, Chevrolet, accident, 1, 5.

33. (31) Memphis Villarreal, Chevrolet, accident, 1, 4.

34. (33) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, accident, 1, 3.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 118.46 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 6 minutes, 52 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.112 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 40 laps.

Lead Changes: 7 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: N.Sanchez 0-16; C.Eckes 17-37; K.Busch 38-127; C.Eckes 128; Z.Smith 129-136; K.Busch 137-149; C.Eckes 150-158; K.Busch 159-167

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Busch, 3 times for 112 laps; C.Eckes, 3 times for 31 laps; N.Sanchez, 1 time for 16 laps; Z.Smith, 1 time for 8 laps.

Wins: C.Eckes, 2; C.Heim, 1; N.Sanchez, 1; R.Caruth, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Eckes, 287; 2. C.Heim, 285; 3. T.Majeski, 275; 4. N.Sanchez, 260; 5. T.Gray, 249; 6. T.Ankrum, 244; 7. R.Caruth, 233; 8. M.Crafton, 195; 9. T.Gray, 171; 10. G.Enfinger, 167; 11. D.Dye, 162; 12. B.Rhodes, 161; 13. S.Friesen, 150; 14. B.Currey, 143; 15. J.Garcia, 143; 16. B.Holmes, 131.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

