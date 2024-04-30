Marlins look to break losing streak in game against the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (7-21, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (6-24, fifth in the NL East) Miami; Tuesday, 6:40…

Colorado Rockies (7-21, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (6-24, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-2, 5.68 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Marlins: Sixto Sanchez (0-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Marlins -138, Rockies +117; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins aim to end their seven-game skid when they take on the Colorado Rockies.

Miami is 6-24 overall and 2-15 in home games. The Marlins have gone 1-4 in games decided by one run.

Colorado is 7-21 overall and 2-11 on the road. The Rockies are 4-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has eight walks and three RBI while hitting .303 for the Marlins. Jazz Chisholm is 9-for-37 with a double, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Elias Diaz has four doubles and two home runs for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 8-for-37 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .235 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .241 batting average, 6.20 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Tim Anderson: day-to-day (thumb), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Jacob Puk: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (foot), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Nolan Jones: day-to-day (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.