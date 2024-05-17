Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Friday At Foro Italico Rome Purse: €7,877,020 Surface: Red clay ROME (AP) _ Results Friday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at…

ROME (AP) _ Results Friday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Alexander Zverev (3), Germany, def. Alejandro Tabilo (29), Chile, 1-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Nicolas Jarry (21), Chile, def. Tommy Paul (14), United States, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Desirae Krawczyk and Caroline Dolehide (8), United States, 6-1, 6-2.

Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, and Coco Gauff (3), United States, def. Zheng Saisai and Wang Xinyu, China, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

