Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Friday
At Foro Italico
Rome
Purse: €7,877,020
Surface: Red clay
ROME (AP) _ Results Friday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Semifinals
Alexander Zverev (3), Germany, def. Alejandro Tabilo (29), Chile, 1-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Nicolas Jarry (21), Chile, def. Tommy Paul (14), United States, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Desirae Krawczyk and Caroline Dolehide (8), United States, 6-1, 6-2.
Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, and Coco Gauff (3), United States, def. Zheng Saisai and Wang Xinyu, China, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.