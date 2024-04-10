Mariners score 5 runs in the 10th inning to beat the Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the…

TORONTO (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-1 on Wednesday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Raleigh connected on the first pitch he saw from Blue Jays left-hander Tim Mayza (0-1). The homer was Raleigh’s second of the season.

Ty France hit an RBI double and Mitch Haniger added a two-run single in the five-run 10th as Seattle snapped a three-game losing streak and won for the second time in eight games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his third home run of the season, a 459-foot solo blast, but the Blue Jays left the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth against Mariners right-hander Andrés Muñoz.

The Blue Jays managed just a pair of singles through six innings against Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert, but erased a 1-0 deficit in the seventh when Guerrero led off with a drive into the second deck.

TWINS 3, DODGERS 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) —Edouard Julien homered twice and scored three runs for Minnesota to spark a slumping lineup and lead to a victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Julien entered the afternoon in a 3-for-28 start to the season. He led off the first and fifth innings with opposite field drives into the bleachers in left for his first career multi-homer game.

Max Muncy homered and Teoscar Hernández hit an RBI double for the Dodgers. Their opportunity to tie the game in the sixth was thwarted when Shohei Ohtani was thrown out by Carlos Correa at home to end that inning.

PHILLIES 4, CARDINALS 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — J.T. Realmuto had two hits and scored two runs and Aaron Nola pitched six innings, leading Philadelphia to a 4-3 victory over St. Louis.

Realmuto was back in the starting lineup, hitting cleanup. He left Tuesday’s game after he was hit in the throat area on a Zack Wheeler wild pitch in the seventh inning.

Brandon Marsh and Nick Castellanos each drove in a run in the sixth to break a 2-2 tie.

GIANTS 7, NATIONALS 1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nick Ahmed and Tyler Fitzgerald had three hits apiece and Jordan Hicks allowed one run in six innings as San Francisco avoided a three-game series sweep with a 5-1 win over the Washington.

Hicks (2-0) has allowed one earned run or less in each of his first three starts this season after signing a $44 million, four-year contract with San Francisco this offseason. The 27-year-old right-hander allowed four hits and had two strikeouts.

Ahmed drove in two runs and scored three times, while Fitzgerald stole two bases and scored twice.

Joey Gallo homered for Washington, his third of the season.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, ROCKIES 3

DENVER (AP) — Eugenio Suárez hit a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning and Arizona came back to beat Colorado to win the series.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added two hits and two RBIs for the Diamondbacks, including an RBI double in the seventh inning to tie it at 3-all. Blaze Alexander, filling in for injured shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, homered in the second for Arizona, which has taken five of seven meetings this season against Colorado.

Michael Toglia had a two-run homer and Ezequiel Tovar added three hits for the Rockies (3-10), who hit double digits in the loss column two weeks into the season.

Arizona’s Tommy Henry went five innings and allowed three runs — two earned — on four hits. He struck out six.

RAYS 4, ANGELS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) —José Caballero homered, Tampa Bay scored two runs on a wild pitch in the first inning, and wrapped up their road trip with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Zack Littell allowed just one run despite giving up six hits and three walks while pitching into the fifth inning for Tampa Bay, which won four of five after losing the first game of the trip at Colorado last week.

Jo Adell homered and Zach Neto had an RBI single for the Angels, who have lost three of four. Los Angeles has also lost three of its first four series this season after closing out this 2-4 homestand.

PADRES 10, CUBS 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Dylan Cease pitched six strong innings and Jurickson Profar had a go-ahead double and a two-run homer among his three hits for San Diego, who beat the Chicago Cubs to take two of three in the series.

Jake Cronenworth also homered to back Cease (1-1), who pitched for the Chicago White Sox for five seasons before being traded to the Padres during spring training. Cease improved to 3-2 against the Cubs. He allowed just two hits and no earned runs while striking out seven and walking two. Chicago had only three hits.

GUARDIANS 7, WHITE SOX 6, 10 INNINGS

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bo Naylor and Josh Naylor delivered RBI hits in the 10th inning as Cleveland rallied for a win over the Chicago White Sox.

Josh Naylor tied it with an RBI double before turning it over to his little brother — on National Siblings Day.

With the bases loaded, Bo Naylor, who hit a two-run homer earlier in the game — the same inning his brother connected — dropped his single into right field off former Guardians reliever Bryan Shaw (0-1) as Cleveland came back after trailing 5-0.

Eli Morgan (1-0) picked up the win as the Guardians improved to 9-3, their best start since going 11-1 in 2002.

Steven Kwan also homered for Cleveland.

MARLINS 5, YANKEES 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Burger hit a three-run homer on his 28th birthday and Miami beat New York for just their second win this season.

Ryan Weathers (1-1) allowed three hits and three walks in five scoreless innings for the Marlins, who at 2-11 had matched the team record for worst 12-game start set in 1998. Weathers got his first big league win in almost a year, since defeating the New York Mets for San Diego on April 11 last year.

New York dropped to 10-3 as the Marlins stopped the Yankees’ four-game winning streak.

Giancarlo Stanton homered in the sixth off Bryan Hoeing for his third home run in five games and fourth this season. Stanton’s home run was his first against the Marlins — his original team — and he has now homered against all 30 clubs.

ORIOLES 7, RED SOX 5

BOSTON (AP) — Jordan Westburg hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning and Baltimore erased a five-run deficit to beat Boston.

Boston wasted a strong start by Kutter Crawford, who threw five scoreless innings. He allowed two hits and four walks with six strikeouts and a hit batter.

Cole Irvin started for Baltimore, giving up five runs on seven hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out four.

Triston Casas hit a two-run homer to give the Red Sox a 5-0 lead in the fifth.

The Orioles scored three times in the sixth, with four consecutive hits off reliever Isaiah Campbell to open the inning. Holliday snapped the streak with a groundout that drove in a run.

ROYALS 11, ASTROS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Vinnie Pasquantino broke out of an early season slump with a home run and a career-high five RBIs to lead Kansas City to a win over Houston for their sixth straight victory.

Pasquantino went 3 for 3 with a single, double, homer and a walk with two runs scored after entering the game 4 for 37 with four singles and no RBIs.

The Royals scored seven times in the third inning, jumpstarted by Pasquantino’s two-run double. Kansas City, which had eight runs in the seventh against the Chicago White Sox on April 4, have multiple innings of seven or more runs in April for the first time since 2000.

Seth Lugo (2-0) allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings. It was the Royals’ ninth quality start in 12 games, the most in the majors.

RANGERS 6, ATHLETICS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cody Bradford struck out seven in another strong start, Adolis García had a two-run single among three hits and Texas Rangers beat Oakland, stopping a three-game losing streak.

Jonah Heim had a tiebreaking two-run single for Texas in the first inning as Oakland’s three-game winning streak ended. Tyler Nevin’s first-inning single had given the A’s a 1-0 lead.

Bradford (3-0) allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings, including Darell Hernaiz’s first in the big leagues on a single in the seventh. Zack Gelof homered leading off the eighth against Texas reliever Yerry Rodríguez.

Bradford lowered his ERA to 1.40 with wins in all three starts for the World Series champs, and lefty hitters are 0-for-27 against him going back to last September, including the postseason. He was replaced after his only walk — to left-handed No. 9 hitter Lawrence Butler.

BREWERS 7, REDS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Yelich hit a two-run homer and Wade Miley came off the injury list to pitch four innings of one-hit ball to lift Milwaukee to a win over Cincinnati.

The 37-year-old Miley started the season on in the injury list because of pain in his throwing shoulder. He was activated before the game Wednesday and got the nod because so many of Milwaukee’s top pitchers are ailing.

Miley, who threw a no-hitter when he was with the Reds in 2021, was limited to 52 pitches and allowed just a run and a hit. Bryse Wilson (1-0) pitched the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to get win.

Blake Perkins also homered for the Brewers. William Conteras singled home two as part of Milwaukee’s three-run second inning, and Jackson Chourio also had two RBIs.

Reds starter Hunter Greene (0-1) allowed six earned runs and six hits through six innings. He struck out nine but allowed the homers to Yelich and Perkins.

Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz rocketed a solo homer to left in the fifth inning that came off the bat at 110.4 mph. De La Cruz has hits in 11 of 12 games this season and has reached base in 17 consecutive games dating back to Sept. 26.

