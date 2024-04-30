AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Perez, Kansas City, .355; Kwan, Cleveland, .350; Altuve, Houston, .345; Peña, Houston, .327; Soto, New York, .325; Rutschman,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Perez, Kansas City, .355; Kwan, Cleveland, .350; Altuve, Houston, .345; Peña, Houston, .327; Soto, New York, .325; Rutschman, Baltimore, .322; J.Smith, Texas, .317; Witt, Kansas City, .315; Rosario, Tampa Bay, .307; Westburg, Baltimore, .303.

RUNS_Kwan, Cleveland, 27; Henderson, Baltimore, 25; Witt, Kansas City, 25; Greene, Detroit, 24; Altuve, Houston, 22; Soto, New York, 22; Semien, Texas, 21; O’Neill, Boston, 20; K.Tucker, Houston, 20; Volpe, New York, 20.

RBI_Perez, Kansas City, 26; A.García, Texas, 25; Soto, New York, 25; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 24; Henderson, Baltimore, 24; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; Ward, Los Angeles, 23; K.Tucker, Houston, 20; Garcia, Kansas City, 20; Semien, Texas, 20.

HITS_Kwan, Cleveland, 42; Altuve, Houston, 41; Witt, Kansas City, 39; Perez, Kansas City, 38; Rutschman, Baltimore, 38; Soto, New York, 38; Peña, Houston, 37; Ja.Duran, Boston, 34; Henderson, Baltimore, 34; K.Tucker, Houston, 33.

DOUBLES_Altuve, Houston, 9; Santander, Baltimore, 9; J.Smith, Texas, 9; Torkelson, Detroit, 9; Witt, Kansas City, 9; W.Abreu, Boston, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 8; Canha, Detroit, 8; Turner, Toronto, 8; 12 tied at 7.

TRIPLES_Witt, Kansas City, 4; Ja.Duran, Boston, 3; Henderson, Baltimore, 3; Kirilloff, Minnesota, 3; Carpenter, Detroit, 2; W.Pérez, Detroit, 2; Rafaela, Boston, 2; 17 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Henderson, Baltimore, 10; O’Neill, Boston, 9; A.García, Texas, 8; Soto, New York, 8; Julien, Minnesota, 7; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 7; Greene, Detroit, 7; Perez, Kansas City, 7; K.Tucker, Houston, 7; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 7; Alvarez, Houston, 7; Ward, Los Angeles, 7; Altuve, Houston, 7.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 9; Ja.Duran, Boston, 9; Witt, Kansas City, 9; Garcia, Kansas City, 8; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 8; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 7; Volpe, New York, 7; Báez, Detroit, 6; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; Mullins, Baltimore, 6; Siri, Tampa Bay, 6.

PITCHING_Skubal, Detroit, 4-0; Lugo, Kansas City, 4-1; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 4-1; Berríos, Toronto, 4-2; Burnes, Baltimore, 3-0; R.Blanco, Houston, 3-0; Marsh, Kansas City, 3-0; Weaver, New York, 3-0; Bradford, Texas, 3-0; Cleavinger, Tampa Bay, 3-0.

ERA_K.Crawford, Boston, 1.35; Berríos, Toronto, 1.44; Houck, Boston, 1.60; R.Blanco, Houston, 1.65; Lugo, Kansas City, 1.66; Skubal, Detroit, 1.72; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 1.78; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.03; B.Miller, Seattle, 2.04; Gray, Texas, 2.48; Rodón, New York, 2.48.

STRIKEOUTS_Flaherty, Detroit, 50; Crochet, Chicago, 47; Ragans, Kansas City, 46; Gilbert, Seattle, 44; Castillo, Seattle, 42; Houck, Boston, 41; Ryan, Minnesota, 41; Skubal, Detroit, 41; Dunning, Texas, 39; Fedde, Chicago, 39; B.Miller, Seattle, 39.

