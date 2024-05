Sports on TV for May 18 – 19

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, May 18 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, May 18

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Brisbane

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Port Adelaide

4 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at West Coast

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Wright Brand 250, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.

BOXING

11 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Denys Berinchyk (Lightweights), San Diego

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ACCN — Boston College at Clemson

BTN — Nebraska at Michigan St.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky

3 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Purdue

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Oregon

SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M

5 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia

6 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Auburn

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Arizona

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgetown vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, Hempstead, N.Y.

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Maryland vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, Hempstead, N.Y.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

1 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

3 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

8 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

9 p.m.

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

10 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Amundi German Masters, Third Round, Golf & Country Club Seddiner See, Michendorf, Germany

10 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Ky.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Ky.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, Third Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.

6 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Amundi German Masters, Final Round, Golf & Country Club Seddiner See, Michendorf, Germany

GYMNASTICS

7 p.m.

CNBC — USGA: The U.S. Classic, Hartford, Conn.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — Preakness Stakes Prep Races: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

4:30 p.m.

NBC — The 149th Preakness Stakes: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

9 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Sweden, Group A, Prague, Czech Republic

10 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Finland, Group A, Prague, Czech Republic

2 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Great Britain, Group B, Ostrava, Czech Republic

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at NY Yankees

4 p.m.

FS1 — Seattle at Baltimore

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Atlanta OR LA Angels at Texas

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at LA Dodgers (9:10 p.m.) OR Detroit at Arizona (8:10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference Semifinal: Oklahoma City at Dallas, Game 6

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Vancouver at Edmonton, Game 6

RODEO

9 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR World Finals: Championship – Round 2, Arlington, Texas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

FS2 — Premiership: Sale at Saracens

7 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Carolina at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: St. Mirren at Celtic

Noon

CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at Lecce

1:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Atlanta United at Nashville

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Angel City at Washington

9:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Racing Louisville at Kansas City

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP Double Semifinals

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Final

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP Doubles Final; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The Los Angeles Grand Prix, Los Angeles

UFL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

FOX — Memphis at Michigan

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Houston at Birmingham

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation: Grand Rapids at Omaha, Championship

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Indiana at New York

3 p.m.

ABC — Los Angeles at Las Vegas

8 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago at Dallas

10 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Phoenix

Sunday, May 19

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

4 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at West Coast

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The MSC Cruises Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Saint Jean d’Angely France

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Saint Jean d’Angely France

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Route 66 Raceway, Elwood, Ill. (Taped)

3 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying – Day 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

4 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Gerber Collision and Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals – Round 1, Route 66 Raceway, Elwood, Ill. (Taped)

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Open, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Race, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.

10 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Gerber Collision and Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals – Finals, Route 66 Raceway, Elwood, Ill. (Taped)

BOWLING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Kissimmee, Fla.

2 p.m.

FOX — PBA Playoffs: Semifinals and Finals, Kissimmee, Fla.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Denver vs. Syracuse, Quarterfinal, Baltimore

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Virginia vs. Johns Hopkins, Quarterfinal, Baltimore

COLLEGE ROWING

Noon

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: Part 1, Gold River, Calif.

12:50 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: Part 2, Gold River, Calif.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

1 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

3 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

5 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Amundi German Masters, Final Round, Golf & Country Club Seddiner See, Michendorf, Germany

10 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Ky.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Ky.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, Final Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Kazakhstan, Group B, Ostrava, Czech Republic

2 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Canada, Group A, Prague, Czech Republic

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Baltimore OR Minnesota at Cleveland

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Detroit at Arizona (4:10 p.m.) OR Colorado at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — San Diego at Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

TBA — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Indiana at New York, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Western Conference Semifinal: Minnesota at Denver, Game 7

NHL HOCKEY

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Florida, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Western Conference Semifinal: Colorado at Dallas, Game 7 (If Necessary)

RODEO

Noon

CBS — PBR World Finals: Championship – Round 2, Arlington, Texas (Taped)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR World Finals: Championship – Rounds 3 & 4, Arlington, Texas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion

GOLF — Premier League: Bournemouth at Chelsea

NBC — Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester City

USA — Premier League: Everton at Arsenal

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP Doubles Final; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP Final

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Meeting International Mohammed VI d’Athlétisme de Rabat/Marrakech, Le Grand Stade, Marrakesh

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — D.C. at St. Louis

4 p.m.

FOX — Arlington at San Antonio

