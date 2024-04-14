AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Turner, Toronto, .386; Altuve, Houston, .382; Volpe, New York, .382; Kwan, Cleveland, .368; O’Hoppe, Los Angeles, .364; Peña,…

BATTING_Turner, Toronto, .386; Altuve, Houston, .382; Volpe, New York, .382; Kwan, Cleveland, .368; O’Hoppe, Los Angeles, .364; Peña, Houston, .348; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .347; Soto, New York, .344; Perez, Kansas City, .339; Witt, Kansas City, .333.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 17; Kwan, Cleveland, 15; Altuve, Houston, 14; O’Neill, Boston, 14; Volpe, New York, 14; Carter, Texas, 13; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; Alvarez, Houston, 12; A.García, Texas, 12; Semien, Texas, 12.

RBI_Ward, Los Angeles, 17; A.García, Texas, 15; Soto, New York, 15; Perez, Kansas City, 15; Semien, Texas, 14; Cowser, Baltimore, 13; Santander, Baltimore, 13; Tucker, Houston, 13; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 12; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 12; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Garcia, Kansas City, 12; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 12.

HITS_Altuve, Houston, 26; Kwan, Cleveland, 25; Peña, Houston, 23; Witt, Kansas City, 22; Perez, Kansas City, 21; Soto, New York, 21; Volpe, New York, 21; Alvarez, Houston, 20; J.Duran, Boston, 20; A.García, Texas, 20.

DOUBLES_Altuve, Houston, 8; Turner, Toronto, 7; Cowser, Baltimore, 6; Rocchio, Cleveland, 6; Witt, Kansas City, 6; Bregman, Houston, 5; Carter, Texas, 5; Giménez, Cleveland, 5; Judge, New York, 5; Melendez, Kansas City, 5; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 5; Semien, Texas, 5; Torkelson, Detroit, 5.

TRIPLES_Kirilloff, Minnesota, 3; Witt, Kansas City, 3; Henderson, Baltimore, 2; Rafaela, Boston, 2; Trout, Los Angeles, 2; 15 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_O’Neill, Boston, 7; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 5; Ward, Los Angeles, 5; Altuve, Houston, 5; 11 tied at 4.

STOLEN BASES_J.Duran, Boston, 6; Siri, Tampa Bay, 6; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 5; Caballero, Tampa Bay, 5; Volpe, New York, 5; A.García, Texas, 4; Henderson, Baltimore, 4; 12 tied at 3.

PITCHING_Berríos, Toronto, 3-0; Bradford, Texas, 3-0; Detmers, Los Angeles, 3-0; Weaver, New York, 3-0; S.Miller, Detroit, 3-0; 13 tied at 2-0.

ERA_Blackburn, Oakland, 0.00; K.Crawford, Boston, 0.57; R.Blanco, Houston, 0.86; Singer, Kansas City, 0.98; Detmers, Los Angeles, 1.04; Berríos, Toronto, 1.05; Littell, Tampa Bay, 1.17; Bradford, Texas, 1.40; Lugo, Kansas City, 1.45; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 1.47.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 31; Ragans, Kansas City, 29; Castillo, Seattle, 27; Detmers, Los Angeles, 26; Burnes, Baltimore, 25; Ryan, Minnesota, 24; Gilbert, Seattle, 23; Eovaldi, Texas, 22; Berríos, Toronto, 21; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 21.

