Sports on TV for Friday, May 3

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, May 3

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Carlton

11:30 p.m.

FS1 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Sydney

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

12:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

4:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at LSU

SECN — Texas A&M at LSU

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

9 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Chattanooga vs. North Florida, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

10 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Washington vs. Florida St., First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

11 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Arizona St. vs. Cal Poly, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD vs. Southern Cal, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

1 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Hawaii vs. Loyola Marymount, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

2 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M-CC vs. UCLA, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Long Beach St. vs. California, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgia St. vs. Stanford, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. TCU, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Boston U. at Army, Semifinal

5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Notre Dame, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Yale vs. Princeton, Semifinal, Ithaca, N.Y.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Navy vs. Lehigh, Semifinal, West Point, N.Y.

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke vs. Syracuse, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Penn vs. Cornell, Semifinal, Ithaca, N.Y.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Northwestern

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California

SECN — Alabama at Auburn

7 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

GOLF

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Tournament Course at The Woodlands Country Club, Woodlands, Texas

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo China Open, Third Round, Genzon Golf Club, Shenzhen, China

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

USA — The Kentucky Derby Oaks: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL Playoffs: Albany at San Diego, Semifinal, Game 1

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

6:40 p.m.

APPLETV+ — San Francisco at Philadelphia

6:45 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Toronto at Washington

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Cleveland OR Detroit at NY Yankees

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR San Diego at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:05 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Cleveland at Orlando, Game 6

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: LA Clippers at Dallas, Game 6

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vancouver at Nashville, Game 6

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vancouver at Nashville, Game 6 (BetCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at Vegas, Game 6

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at Vegas, Game 6 (BetCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10:45 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Hilal at Al-Taawoun

9 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Vancouver FC at Cavalry FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 a.m. (Saturday)

CBSSN — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Bayer Leverkusen

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Doubles Semifinal

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Singles Semifinal, Doubles Semifinal

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Singles Semifinal

_____

