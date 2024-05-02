Sports on TV for Friday, May 3

(All times Eastern)
Friday, May 3
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Carlton
11:30 p.m.
FS1 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Sydney
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Melbourne
AUTO RACING
12:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
4:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at LSU
SECN — Texas A&M at LSU
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
9 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Chattanooga vs. North Florida, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
10 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Washington vs. Florida St., First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
11 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Arizona St. vs. Cal Poly, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
Noon
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD vs. Southern Cal, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
1 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Hawaii vs. Loyola Marymount, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
2 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M-CC vs. UCLA, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
3 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Long Beach St. vs. California, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgia St. vs. Stanford, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. TCU, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Boston U. at Army, Semifinal
5 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Notre Dame, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Yale vs. Princeton, Semifinal, Ithaca, N.Y.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Navy vs. Lehigh, Semifinal, West Point, N.Y.
8 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke vs. Syracuse, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Penn vs. Cornell, Semifinal, Ithaca, N.Y.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Northwestern
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California
SECN — Alabama at Auburn
7 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
GOLF
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Tournament Course at The Woodlands Country Club, Woodlands, Texas
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo China Open, Third Round, Genzon Golf Club, Shenzhen, China
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
USA — The Kentucky Derby Oaks: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL Playoffs: Albany at San Diego, Semifinal, Game 1
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
6:40 p.m.
APPLETV+ — San Francisco at Philadelphia
6:45 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Toronto at Washington
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Cleveland OR Detroit at NY Yankees
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR San Diego at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:05 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Cleveland at Orlando, Game 6
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: LA Clippers at Dallas, Game 6
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vancouver at Nashville, Game 6
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vancouver at Nashville, Game 6 (BetCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at Vegas, Game 6
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at Vegas, Game 6 (BetCast)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10:45 a.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Hilal at Al-Taawoun
9 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Vancouver FC at Cavalry FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 a.m. (Saturday)
CBSSN — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Bayer Leverkusen
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Doubles Semifinal
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Singles Semifinal, Doubles Semifinal
2 p.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Singles Semifinal
