Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 11:55 PM

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at ORLANDO 4 (199) Cleveland
at DALLAS 8 (206½) LA Clippers

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -168 Detroit +142
at CLEVELAND -172 LA Angels +144
Texas -112 at KANSAS CITY -104
Boston -110 at MINNESOTA -106
Seattle -116 at HOUSTON -102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -126 Milwaukee +108
at PHILADELPHIA -142 San Francisco +120
at PITTSBURGH -180 Colorado +152
San Diego -110 at ARIZONA -106
Atlanta -118 at LA DODGERS +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Baltimore -110 at CINCINNATI -106
Toronto -168 at WASHINGTON +142
at TAMPA BAY -142 N.Y Mets +120
at ST. LOUIS -290 Chicago White Sox +235
at OAKLAND -130 Miami +110

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NASHVILLE -132 Vancouver +110
Dallas -114 at VEGAS -105

