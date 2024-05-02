NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO 4 (199) Cleveland at DALLAS 8 (206½) LA Clippers MLB Friday American…
NBA
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at ORLANDO
|4
|(199)
|Cleveland
|at DALLAS
|8
|(206½)
|LA Clippers
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-168
|Detroit
|+142
|at CLEVELAND
|-172
|LA Angels
|+144
|Texas
|-112
|at KANSAS CITY
|-104
|Boston
|-110
|at MINNESOTA
|-106
|Seattle
|-116
|at HOUSTON
|-102
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-126
|Milwaukee
|+108
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-142
|San Francisco
|+120
|at PITTSBURGH
|-180
|Colorado
|+152
|San Diego
|-110
|at ARIZONA
|-106
|Atlanta
|-118
|at LA DODGERS
|+100
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Baltimore
|-110
|at CINCINNATI
|-106
|Toronto
|-168
|at WASHINGTON
|+142
|at TAMPA BAY
|-142
|N.Y Mets
|+120
|at ST. LOUIS
|-290
|Chicago White Sox
|+235
|at OAKLAND
|-130
|Miami
|+110
National Hockey League (NHL)
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NASHVILLE
|-132
|Vancouver
|+110
|Dallas
|-114
|at VEGAS
|-105
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.