NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO 4 (199) Cleveland at DALLAS 8 (206½) LA Clippers

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -168 Detroit +142 at CLEVELAND -172 LA Angels +144 Texas -112 at KANSAS CITY -104 Boston -110 at MINNESOTA -106 Seattle -116 at HOUSTON -102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -126 Milwaukee +108 at PHILADELPHIA -142 San Francisco +120 at PITTSBURGH -180 Colorado +152 San Diego -110 at ARIZONA -106 Atlanta -118 at LA DODGERS +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Baltimore -110 at CINCINNATI -106 Toronto -168 at WASHINGTON +142 at TAMPA BAY -142 N.Y Mets +120 at ST. LOUIS -290 Chicago White Sox +235 at OAKLAND -130 Miami +110

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NASHVILLE -132 Vancouver +110 Dallas -114 at VEGAS -105

