LIV Golf Miami Par Scores

|Sunday
|At Trump National Doral
|Miami
|Purse: $20 million
|Yardage: 7,701; Par: 72
|Final Round
|x-won on the second playoff hole
|x-Dean Burmester, $4,000,000
|68-69-68—205
|-11
|Sergio Garcia, $2,250,000
|67-68-70—205
|-11
|Matthew Wolff, $1,500,000
|68-69-69—206
|-10
|Marc Leishman, $833,333
|70-69-69—208
|-8
|Jon Rahm, $833,333
|69-70-69—208
|-8
|Tyrrell Hatton, $833,333
|70-67-71—208
|-8
|Bryson Dechambeau, $562,500
|71-70-68—209
|-7
|Louis Oosthuizen, $562,500
|70-68-71—209
|-7
|Abraham Ancer, $385,500
|73-69-68—210
|-6
|Thomas Pieters, $385,500
|72-69-69—210
|-6
|Joaquin Niemann, $385,500
|71-69-70—210
|-6
|Patrick Reed, $385,500
|69-69-72—210
|-6
|Talor Gooch, $385,500
|67-70-73—210
|-6
|Carlos Ortiz, $301,667
|74-69-68—211
|-5
|Paul Casey, $301,667
|71-71-69—211
|-5
|Richard Bland, $301,667
|71-67-73—211
|-5
|Adrian Meronk, $270,000
|72-66-74—212
|-4
|Caleb Surratt, $250,000
|69-74-70—213
|-3
|Brendan Steele, $250,000
|69-72-72—213
|-3
|Peter Uihlein, $250,000
|67-73-73—213
|-3
|Harold Varner III, $220,000
|70-74-70—214
|-2
|Cameron Tringale, $220,000
|73-70-71—214
|-2
|Scott Vincent, $220,000
|68-76-72—214
|-2
|Kevin Na, $195,000
|70-72-73—215
|-1
|Dustin Johnson, $195,000
|70-71-74—215
|-1
|Kieran Vincent, $195,000
|72-66-77—215
|-1
|Sebastian Munoz, $182,500
|74-74-68—216
|E
|Jason Kokrak, $182,500
|76-72-68—216
|E
|Graeme McDowell, $170,000
|74-73-70—217
|+1
|Ian Poulter, $170,000
|72-74-71—217
|+1
|Henrik Stenson, $170,000
|73-71-73—217
|+1
|Matthew Jones, $153,125
|74-75-69—218
|+2
|Branden Grace, $153,125
|75-71-72—218
|+2
|Bubba Watson, $153,125
|68-76-74—218
|+2
|Mito Pereira, $153,125
|69-71-78—218
|+2
|Anirban Lahiri, $145,000
|72-70-77—219
|+3
|Danny Lee, $141,250
|76-72-72—220
|+4
|Charl Schwartzel, $141,250
|73-72-75—220
|+4
|David Puig, $133,750
|75-75-71—221
|+5
|Martin Kaymer, $133,750
|72-73-76—221
|+5
|Eugenio Chacarra, $133,750
|73-72-76—221
|+5
|Kalle Samooja, $133,750
|71-73-77—221
|+5
|Charles Howell III, $127,500
|79-73-70—222
|+6
|Hudson Swafford, $127,500
|75-75-72—222
|+6
|Lee Westwood, $125,000
|75-75-73—223
|+7
|Brooks Koepka, $122,500
|69-77-77—224
|+8
|Phil Mickelson, $122,500
|76-72-76—224
|+8
|Sam Horsfield, $90,000
|81-71-73—225
|+9
|Pat Perez, $90,000
|74-75-76—225
|+9
|Andy Ogletree, $60,000
|79-73-76—227
|+11
|Jinichiro Kozuma, $55,000
|80-75-76—231
|+15
|Lucas Herbert, $55,000
|73-77-81—231
|+15
|Anthony Kim, $50,000
|76-81-80—237
|+21
|Withdrew
|Ben Campbell, $33,333
|Cameron Smith, $16,667
|Teams Scores
|1st Place $3 million; 2nd Place $1.5 million; 3rd Place $500,000
|Legion XIII (J.Rahm-c, T.Hatton, K.Vincent, C.Surratt)
|-22
|Rangegoats GC (B.Watson-c, T.Pieters, P.Uihlein, M.Wolff)
|-21
|Stinger GC (L.Oosthuizen-c, D.Burmester, C,Schwartzel, B.Grace)
|-15
|Torque GC (J.Niemann-c, C.Ortiz, M.Pereira, S.Munoz)
|-13
|Fireballs GC (S.Garcia-c, A.Ancer, E.Lopez-Chacarra, D.Puig)
|-13
|Crushers GC (B.DeChambeau-c, C.Howell, A.Lahiri, P.Casey)
|-11
|Smash GC (B.Koepka-c, T.Gooch, J.Kokrak, G.McDowell)
|-7
|4 Aces GC (D.Johnson-c, P.Uihlein, P.Perez, P.Reed)
|-5
|Cleeks GC (M.Kaymer-c, R. Bland, A.Meronk, K.Samooja)
|E
|Ripper GC (C.Smith-c, M.Leishman, M.Jones, L.Herbert)
|+4
|Iron Heads GC (K.Na-c, S.Vincent, D.Lee, J.Kozuma)
|+5
|Majesticks GC (I.Poulter-c, L.Westwood, H.Stenson, S.Horsfield)
|+6
|HyFlyers GC (P.Mickelson-c, B.Steele, A.Ogletree, C.Tringale)
|+6
<
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.