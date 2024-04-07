Live Radio
LIV Golf Miami Par Scores

The Associated Press

April 7, 2024, 8:53 PM

Sunday
At Trump National Doral
Miami
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,701; Par: 72
Final Round
x-won on the second playoff hole
x-Dean Burmester, $4,000,000 68-69-68—205 -11
Sergio Garcia, $2,250,000 67-68-70—205 -11
Matthew Wolff, $1,500,000 68-69-69—206 -10
Marc Leishman, $833,333 70-69-69—208 -8
Jon Rahm, $833,333 69-70-69—208 -8
Tyrrell Hatton, $833,333 70-67-71—208 -8
Bryson Dechambeau, $562,500 71-70-68—209 -7
Louis Oosthuizen, $562,500 70-68-71—209 -7
Abraham Ancer, $385,500 73-69-68—210 -6
Thomas Pieters, $385,500 72-69-69—210 -6
Joaquin Niemann, $385,500 71-69-70—210 -6
Patrick Reed, $385,500 69-69-72—210 -6
Talor Gooch, $385,500 67-70-73—210 -6
Carlos Ortiz, $301,667 74-69-68—211 -5
Paul Casey, $301,667 71-71-69—211 -5
Richard Bland, $301,667 71-67-73—211 -5
Adrian Meronk, $270,000 72-66-74—212 -4
Caleb Surratt, $250,000 69-74-70—213 -3
Brendan Steele, $250,000 69-72-72—213 -3
Peter Uihlein, $250,000 67-73-73—213 -3
Harold Varner III, $220,000 70-74-70—214 -2
Cameron Tringale, $220,000 73-70-71—214 -2
Scott Vincent, $220,000 68-76-72—214 -2
Kevin Na, $195,000 70-72-73—215 -1
Dustin Johnson, $195,000 70-71-74—215 -1
Kieran Vincent, $195,000 72-66-77—215 -1
Sebastian Munoz, $182,500 74-74-68—216 E
Jason Kokrak, $182,500 76-72-68—216 E
Graeme McDowell, $170,000 74-73-70—217 +1
Ian Poulter, $170,000 72-74-71—217 +1
Henrik Stenson, $170,000 73-71-73—217 +1
Matthew Jones, $153,125 74-75-69—218 +2
Branden Grace, $153,125 75-71-72—218 +2
Bubba Watson, $153,125 68-76-74—218 +2
Mito Pereira, $153,125 69-71-78—218 +2
Anirban Lahiri, $145,000 72-70-77—219 +3
Danny Lee, $141,250 76-72-72—220 +4
Charl Schwartzel, $141,250 73-72-75—220 +4
David Puig, $133,750 75-75-71—221 +5
Martin Kaymer, $133,750 72-73-76—221 +5
Eugenio Chacarra, $133,750 73-72-76—221 +5
Kalle Samooja, $133,750 71-73-77—221 +5
Charles Howell III, $127,500 79-73-70—222 +6
Hudson Swafford, $127,500 75-75-72—222 +6
Lee Westwood, $125,000 75-75-73—223 +7
Brooks Koepka, $122,500 69-77-77—224 +8
Phil Mickelson, $122,500 76-72-76—224 +8
Sam Horsfield, $90,000 81-71-73—225 +9
Pat Perez, $90,000 74-75-76—225 +9
Andy Ogletree, $60,000 79-73-76—227 +11
Jinichiro Kozuma, $55,000 80-75-76—231 +15
Lucas Herbert, $55,000 73-77-81—231 +15
Anthony Kim, $50,000 76-81-80—237 +21
Withdrew
Ben Campbell, $33,333
Cameron Smith, $16,667

Teams Scores
1st Place $3 million; 2nd Place $1.5 million; 3rd Place $500,000
Legion XIII (J.Rahm-c, T.Hatton, K.Vincent, C.Surratt) -22
Rangegoats GC (B.Watson-c, T.Pieters, P.Uihlein, M.Wolff) -21
Stinger GC (L.Oosthuizen-c, D.Burmester, C,Schwartzel, B.Grace) -15
Torque GC (J.Niemann-c, C.Ortiz, M.Pereira, S.Munoz) -13
Fireballs GC (S.Garcia-c, A.Ancer, E.Lopez-Chacarra, D.Puig) -13
Crushers GC (B.DeChambeau-c, C.Howell, A.Lahiri, P.Casey) -11
Smash GC (B.Koepka-c, T.Gooch, J.Kokrak, G.McDowell) -7
4 Aces GC (D.Johnson-c, P.Uihlein, P.Perez, P.Reed) -5
Cleeks GC (M.Kaymer-c, R. Bland, A.Meronk, K.Samooja) E
Ripper GC (C.Smith-c, M.Leishman, M.Jones, L.Herbert) +4
Iron Heads GC (K.Na-c, S.Vincent, D.Lee, J.Kozuma) +5
Majesticks GC (I.Poulter-c, L.Westwood, H.Stenson, S.Horsfield) +6
HyFlyers GC (P.Mickelson-c, B.Steele, A.Ogletree, C.Tringale) +6

Sports
