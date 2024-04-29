IndyCar Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix Results

Sunday At Barber Motorsports Park Leeds, Ala. Lap length: 2.38 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet,…

Sunday

At Barber Motorsports Park

Leeds, Ala.

Lap length: 2.38 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90 laps, Running.

2. (2) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

3. (19) Linus Lundqvist, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

4. (5) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

5. (10) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

6. (3) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

7. (17) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

8. (15) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

9. (6) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

10. (9) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

11. (7) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

12. (11) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

13. (22) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

14. (23) Kyfinn Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

15. (13) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

16. (8) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

17. (27) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

18. (18) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

19. (12) Tom Blomqvist, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

20. (20) Agustin Canapino, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

21. (21) Luca Ghiotto, 90, Running.

22. (24) Theo Pourchaire, Dallara-Chevrolet, 89, Running.

23. (4) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

24. (14) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 89, Running.

25. (16) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 60, Did not finish.

26. (25) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 54, Did not finish.

27. (26) Pietro Fittipaldi, Dallara-Honda, 42, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 106.369 mph.

Time of Race: 01:56:45.7773.

Margin of Victory: 1.3194 seconds.

Cautions: 4 for 15 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: McLaughlin 1-27, Palou 28-29, Rosenqvist 30, Ferrucci 31-34, McLaughlin 35-45, Palou 46-55, Ferrucci 56-65, Lundqvist 66-69, McLaughlin 70-74, Power 75, McLaughlin 76.

Points: Herta 101, Power 100, Palou 98, O’Ward 64, Dixon 94, Rosenqvist 88, Kirkwood 67, Lundqvist 62, McLaughlin 59, Ferrucci 58.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.