IndyCar Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix Results

Sunday
At Barber Motorsports Park
Leeds, Ala.
Lap length: 2.38 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90 laps, Running.
2. (2) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
3. (19) Linus Lundqvist, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
4. (5) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
5. (10) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
6. (3) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
7. (17) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
8. (15) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
9. (6) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
10. (9) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
11. (7) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
12. (11) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
13. (22) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
14. (23) Kyfinn Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
15. (13) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
16. (8) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
17. (27) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
18. (18) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
19. (12) Tom Blomqvist, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
20. (20) Agustin Canapino, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
21. (21) Luca Ghiotto, 90, Running.
22. (24) Theo Pourchaire, Dallara-Chevrolet, 89, Running.
23. (4) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
24. (14) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 89, Running.
25. (16) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 60, Did not finish.
26. (25) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 54, Did not finish.
27. (26) Pietro Fittipaldi, Dallara-Honda, 42, Did not finish.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 106.369 mph.
Time of Race: 01:56:45.7773.
Margin of Victory: 1.3194 seconds.
Cautions: 4 for 15 laps.
Lead Changes: 10 among 6 drivers.
Lap Leaders: McLaughlin 1-27, Palou 28-29, Rosenqvist 30, Ferrucci 31-34, McLaughlin 35-45, Palou 46-55, Ferrucci 56-65, Lundqvist 66-69, McLaughlin 70-74, Power 75, McLaughlin 76.
Points: Herta 101, Power 100, Palou 98, O’Ward 64, Dixon 94, Rosenqvist 88, Kirkwood 67, Lundqvist 62, McLaughlin 59, Ferrucci 58.
