All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 61 41 .598 — New York 60 44 .577 2 Boston 54 47 .535 6½ Tampa Bay 52 51 .505 9½ Toronto 46 56 .451 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 61 41 .598 — Minnesota 56 45 .554 4½ Kansas City 56 47 .544 5½ Detroit 51 53 .490 11 Chicago 27 78 .257 35½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 53 49 .520 — Seattle 53 51 .510 1 Texas 51 52 .495 2½ Los Angeles 45 58 .437 8½ Oakland 42 63 .400 12½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 64 38 .627 — Atlanta 54 47 .535 9½ New York 54 48 .529 10 Washington 47 56 .456 17½ Miami 37 66 .359 27½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 59 43 .578 — St. Louis 53 49 .520 6 Pittsburgh 52 50 .510 7 Cincinnati 49 53 .480 10 Chicago 49 55 .471 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 62 42 .596 — San Diego 55 50 .524 7½ Arizona 53 50 .515 8½ San Francisco 49 55 .471 13 Colorado 38 65 .369 23½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 7, Miami 6, 10 innings

Detroit 3, Cleveland 0

Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Tampa Bay 13, Toronto 0

Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 5

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

San Diego at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas (Lorenzen 5-5) at Toronto (Gausman 8-8), 3:07 p.m.

San Diego (King 8-6) at Baltimore (Kremer 4-6), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 9-6) at Tampa Bay (Littell 3-7), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 3-8) at Philadelphia (Phillips 2-0), 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 6-6) at Detroit (Skubal 11-3), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-2) at Kansas City (Lugo 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 0-1) at Houston (Blanco 9-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 7-5) at Boston (Crawford 6-8), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 4-1) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 7-3), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Spence 6-6) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 8-8), 9:38 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

San Diego 3, Washington 0

Baltimore 7, Miami 6, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 4

N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

San Diego at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego (King 8-6) at Baltimore (Kremer 4-6), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Schwellenbach 3-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 9-6) at Tampa Bay (Littell 3-7), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 3-8) at Philadelphia (Phillips 2-0), 6:05 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 1-10) at San Francisco (Snell 0-3), 7:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-2) at Kansas City (Lugo 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 0-1) at Houston (Blanco 9-5), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Milwaukee (Civale 2-7), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 7-8) at St. Louis (Gibson 7-3), 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Gonzales 1-1) at Arizona (Pfaadt 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at San Francisco (Birdsong 2-0), 10:35 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

