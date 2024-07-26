All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|61
|41
|.598
|—
|New York
|60
|44
|.577
|2
|Boston
|54
|47
|.535
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|52
|51
|.505
|9½
|Toronto
|46
|56
|.451
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|61
|41
|.598
|—
|Minnesota
|56
|45
|.554
|4½
|Kansas City
|56
|47
|.544
|5½
|Detroit
|51
|53
|.490
|11
|Chicago
|27
|78
|.257
|35½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|53
|49
|.520
|—
|Seattle
|53
|51
|.510
|1
|Texas
|51
|52
|.495
|2½
|Los Angeles
|45
|58
|.437
|8½
|Oakland
|42
|63
|.400
|12½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|64
|38
|.627
|—
|Atlanta
|54
|47
|.535
|9½
|New York
|54
|48
|.529
|10
|Washington
|47
|56
|.456
|17½
|Miami
|37
|66
|.359
|27½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|59
|43
|.578
|—
|St. Louis
|53
|49
|.520
|6
|Pittsburgh
|52
|50
|.510
|7
|Cincinnati
|49
|53
|.480
|10
|Chicago
|49
|55
|.471
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|62
|42
|.596
|—
|San Diego
|55
|50
|.524
|7½
|Arizona
|53
|50
|.515
|8½
|San Francisco
|49
|55
|.471
|13
|Colorado
|38
|65
|.369
|23½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 7, Miami 6, 10 innings
Detroit 3, Cleveland 0
Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Tampa Bay 13, Toronto 0
Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 5
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
San Diego at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Texas (Lorenzen 5-5) at Toronto (Gausman 8-8), 3:07 p.m.
San Diego (King 8-6) at Baltimore (Kremer 4-6), 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 9-6) at Tampa Bay (Littell 3-7), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 3-8) at Philadelphia (Phillips 2-0), 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 6-6) at Detroit (Skubal 11-3), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-2) at Kansas City (Lugo 12-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 0-1) at Houston (Blanco 9-5), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 7-5) at Boston (Crawford 6-8), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 4-1) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 7-3), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Spence 6-6) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 8-8), 9:38 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
San Diego at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
San Diego 3, Washington 0
Baltimore 7, Miami 6, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 4
N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
San Diego at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Diego (King 8-6) at Baltimore (Kremer 4-6), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Schwellenbach 3-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-4), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 9-6) at Tampa Bay (Littell 3-7), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 3-8) at Philadelphia (Phillips 2-0), 6:05 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 1-10) at San Francisco (Snell 0-3), 7:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-2) at Kansas City (Lugo 12-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 0-1) at Houston (Blanco 9-5), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Milwaukee (Civale 2-7), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 7-8) at St. Louis (Gibson 7-3), 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Gonzales 1-1) at Arizona (Pfaadt 4-6), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at San Francisco (Birdsong 2-0), 10:35 p.m., 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
San Diego at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
