Giants visit the Marlins to start 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (6-10, fourth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (3-13, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kyle Harrison (1-1, 4.76 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Marlins: Andrew Jacob Puk (0-3, 5.91 ERA, 2.44 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -120, Marlins -101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the San Francisco Giants on Monday to start a three-game series.

Miami has a 1-9 record in home games and a 3-13 record overall. The Marlins are 2-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Francisco has a 3-7 record in road games and a 6-10 record overall. The Giants have a 3-8 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has two doubles, a triple and an RBI for the Marlins. Nick Gordon is 6-for-22 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Jorge Soler has four doubles, three home runs and five RBI while hitting .228 for the Giants. Patrick Bailey is 11-for-33 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .212 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Giants: 4-6, .234 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Simpson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (foot), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Hjelle: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.