Defending Cup champion Vegas goes with Thompson in net for Game 1 in Dallas; Stone scores in return

DALLAS (AP) — Logan Thompson made his postseason debut in net for the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights…

DALLAS (AP) — Logan Thompson made his postseason debut in net for the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of their opening-round series against the Dallas Stars on Monday night.

Coach Bruce Cassidy went with the 27-year-old Thompson over Adin Hill, who had a 1.99 goals-against-average and two shutouts when Vegas beat the Stars in a six-game Western Conference Final last year.

Knights captain Mark Stone also played in the series opener after missing 26 games since he lacerated his spleen on Feb. 20. He scored a power-play goal on Vegas’ first shot only 1:23 into the game after tipping in Noah Hanifan’s shot.

Alex Pietrangelo (appendicitis) and left wing William Carrier, who missed the final 11 games with an upper-body injury, and were on the ice for the game’s opening shift. Carrier is one of the five original Golden Knights players who has appeared in all of the franchise’s six playoff runs before this year.

Thompson had a .926 save percentage and 2.14 GAA in his past 11 games. He split starts down the stretch with Hill, who has struggled this season with injuries and inconsistent play.

When Thompson missed last year’s postseason with a lower-body injury, and Laurent Brossoit got injured in the second round, Hill went 11-4 with a .932 save percentage the rest of the playoffs.

Hill started this season 10-2-2 with a .935 save percentage and 1.87 GAA before a lower-body injury. He won his first four starts after returning in mid-January but has been inconsistent and dealt with more injuries since. He is 5-9 with an .876 save percentage and 3.76 GAA since Feb. 12.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.