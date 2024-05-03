AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .356; Perez, Kansas City, .351; Altuve, Houston, .348; Rengifo, Los Angeles, .330; Peña, Houston, .325; Soto,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .356; Perez, Kansas City, .351; Altuve, Houston, .348; Rengifo, Los Angeles, .330; Peña, Houston, .325; Soto, New York, .320; Witt, Kansas City, .318; Rosario, Tampa Bay, .309; Rutschman, Baltimore, .308; J.Smith, Texas, .304.

RUNS_Kwan, Cleveland, 28; Witt, Kansas City, 28; Greene, Detroit, 25; Henderson, Baltimore, 25; Altuve, Houston, 24; Semien, Texas, 22; Soto, New York, 22; K.Tucker, Houston, 22; Volpe, New York, 21; Ja.Duran, Boston, 20; O’Neill, Boston, 20.

RBI_Perez, Kansas City, 30; A.García, Texas, 25; Soto, New York, 25; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 25; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 24; Henderson, Baltimore, 24; Ward, Los Angeles, 24; Jeffers, Minnesota, 21; Westburg, Baltimore, 21; K.Tucker, Houston, 21; Semien, Texas, 21.

HITS_Kwan, Cleveland, 47; Altuve, Houston, 46; Witt, Kansas City, 42; Soto, New York, 41; Perez, Kansas City, 40; Peña, Houston, 40; Rutschman, Baltimore, 40; Ja.Duran, Boston, 36; Henderson, Baltimore, 36; Semien, Texas, 35; Ward, Los Angeles, 35.

DOUBLES_J.Smith, Texas, 10; Altuve, Houston, 9; Castro, Minnesota, 9; Jeffers, Minnesota, 9; Santander, Baltimore, 9; Torkelson, Detroit, 9; Witt, Kansas City, 9; 8 tied at 8.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 4; Witt, Kansas City, 4; Henderson, Baltimore, 3; Kirilloff, Minnesota, 3; Carpenter, Detroit, 2; Castro, Minnesota, 2; Kwan, Cleveland, 2; W.Pérez, Detroit, 2; Rafaela, Boston, 2; Trout, Los Angeles, 2; Westburg, Baltimore, 2.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Henderson, Baltimore, 10; O’Neill, Boston, 9; Perez, Kansas City, 8; A.García, Texas, 8; K.Tucker, Houston, 8; Soto, New York, 8; 7 tied at 7.

STOLEN BASES_Witt, Kansas City, 10; Caballero, Tampa Bay, 9; Ja.Duran, Boston, 9; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 9; Garcia, Kansas City, 8; Altuve, Houston, 7; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 7; Volpe, New York, 7; 6 tied at 6.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 5-1; Skubal, Detroit, 4-0; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 4-1; Berríos, Toronto, 4-2; Marsh, Kansas City, 3-0; Bradford, Texas, 3-0; Schreiber, Kansas City, 3-0; Cleavinger, Tampa Bay, 3-0; 7 tied at 3-1.

ERA_Berríos, Toronto, 1.44; K.Crawford, Boston, 1.56; Lugo, Kansas City, 1.60; Skubal, Detroit, 1.72; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.03; B.Miller, Seattle, 2.04; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.10; Houck, Boston, 2.18; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 2.23; Singer, Kansas City, 2.46.

STRIKEOUTS_Flaherty, Detroit, 50; Castillo, Seattle, 49; Crochet, Chicago, 47; Houck, Boston, 46; Ragans, Kansas City, 46; Eovaldi, Texas, 44; Gilbert, Seattle, 44; Kikuchi, Toronto, 43; Singer, Kansas City, 42; Burnes, Baltimore, 41; Kirby, Seattle, 41; Ryan, Minnesota, 41; Skubal, Detroit, 41.

