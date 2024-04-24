Colorado Rockies square off against the San Diego Padres Wednesday

San Diego Padres (13-13, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (6-18, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Wednesday,…

San Diego Padres (13-13, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (6-18, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Matt Waldron (0-2, 4.74 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Rockies: Dakota Hudson (0-4, 4.64 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

Colorado is 4-7 in home games and 6-18 overall. The Rockies are 5-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Diego has a 7-5 record in road games and a 13-13 record overall. Padres hitters have a collective .332 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has five doubles and two home runs for the Rockies. Brenton Doyle is 12-for-37 with three doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has six home runs, 13 walks and 15 RBI while hitting .270 for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 14-for-39 with a double, a triple and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .208 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Padres: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Rockies: Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (neck), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

