Mets visit the Cardinals to open 3-game series

New York Mets (16-18, fourth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (15-19, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Sean Manaea (1-1, 3.07 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Cardinals: Kyle Gibson (2-2, 3.79 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -126, Mets +106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals open a three-game series at home against the New York Mets on Monday.

St. Louis has a 6-9 record in home games and a 15-19 record overall. The Cardinals have an 8-1 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

New York has a 16-18 record overall and a 7-8 record on the road. Mets pitchers have a collective 3.71 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras leads St. Louis with six home runs while slugging .539. Alec Burleson is 8-for-31 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Starling Marte has a .274 batting average to lead the Mets, and has four doubles and four home runs. Brandon Nimmo is 11-for-36 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .205 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored by two runs

Mets: 3-7, .207 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (oblique), Riley O’Brien: 15-Day IL (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Mets: Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

