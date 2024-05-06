Giants look to stop losing streak in matchup with the Phillies

San Francisco Giants (15-20, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (24-11, first in the NL East) Philadelphia; Monday,…

San Francisco Giants (15-20, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (24-11, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Mason Black (0-0); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (3-3, 1.91 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -194, Giants +162; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants come into the matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies after losing three in a row.

Philadelphia has a 13-6 record at home and a 24-11 record overall. The Phillies have hit 42 total home runs to rank fifth in the majors.

San Francisco is 15-20 overall and 6-13 on the road. The Giants have an 8-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber is sixth on the Phillies with eight extra base hits (eight home runs). Bryce Harper is 7-for-32 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Michael Conforto leads the Giants with a .258 batting average, and has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs, seven walks and 17 RBI. Thairo Estrada is 12-for-35 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 9-1, .274 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Giants: 3-7, .215 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (head), Patrick Bailey: 7-Day IL (head), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (adductor), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

