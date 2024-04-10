All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Baltimore
|7
|4
|.636
|2
|Boston
|7
|5
|.583
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|7
|6
|.538
|3
|Toronto
|6
|7
|.462
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Kansas City
|8
|4
|.667
|1
|Detroit
|7
|4
|.636
|1½
|Minnesota
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|Chicago
|2
|10
|.167
|7
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|Los Angeles
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|Seattle
|5
|8
|.385
|2½
|Oakland
|4
|8
|.333
|3
|Houston
|4
|9
|.308
|3½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Washington
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|New York
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Miami
|2
|11
|.154
|6½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Milwaukee
|8
|3
|.727
|½
|Chicago
|7
|5
|.583
|2
|Cincinnati
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|St. Louis
|6
|7
|.462
|3½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|San Diego
|7
|8
|.467
|3
|Arizona
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|San Francisco
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|Colorado
|3
|10
|.231
|6
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3
Baltimore 7, Boston 1
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 5
N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 2
Toronto 5, Seattle 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Minnesota 3
Oakland 4, Texas 3
Kansas City 4, Houston 3, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 6, L.A. Angels 4
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Seattle 6, Toronto 1, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 2
Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings
Baltimore 7, Boston 5
Miami 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Kansas City 11, Houston 2
Texas 6, Oakland 2
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota (López 1-1) at Detroit (Skubal 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Brown 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 0-1) at Texas (Gray 0-0), 2:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-0) at Boston (Whitlock 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3
Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 5
N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 2
Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 5
L.A. Dodgers 6, Minnesota 3
St. Louis 3, Philadelphia 0
Arizona 3, Colorado 2
Washington 5, San Francisco 3
Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego 1
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 3
San Francisco 7, Washington 1
Arizona 5, Colorado 3
Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 2
San Diego 10, Chicago Cubs 2
Miami 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-1) at Atlanta (Winans 0-0), 12:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0) at Cincinnati (Martinez 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Jones 1-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
