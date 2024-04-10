All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 10 3 .769 — Baltimore 7 4 .636 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 10 3 .769 — Baltimore 7 4 .636 2 Boston 7 5 .583 2½ Tampa Bay 7 6 .538 3 Toronto 6 7 .462 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 9 3 .750 — Kansas City 8 4 .667 1 Detroit 7 4 .636 1½ Minnesota 4 6 .400 4 Chicago 2 10 .167 7

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 7 5 .583 — Los Angeles 6 6 .500 1 Seattle 5 8 .385 2½ Oakland 4 8 .333 3 Houston 4 9 .308 3½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 7 3 .700 — Philadelphia 6 6 .500 2 Washington 5 7 .417 3 New York 4 7 .364 3½ Miami 2 11 .154 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 9 3 .750 — Milwaukee 8 3 .727 ½ Chicago 7 5 .583 2 Cincinnati 6 6 .500 3 St. Louis 6 7 .462 3½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 10 5 .667 — San Diego 7 8 .467 3 Arizona 6 7 .462 3 San Francisco 5 8 .385 4 Colorado 3 10 .231 6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 7, Boston 1

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 5

N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 2

Toronto 5, Seattle 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Minnesota 3

Oakland 4, Texas 3

Kansas City 4, Houston 3, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 6, L.A. Angels 4

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Seattle 6, Toronto 1, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 2

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings

Baltimore 7, Boston 5

Miami 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Kansas City 11, Houston 2

Texas 6, Oakland 2

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (López 1-1) at Detroit (Skubal 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-1) at Texas (Gray 0-0), 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-0) at Boston (Whitlock 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3

Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 5

N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 2

Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 5

L.A. Dodgers 6, Minnesota 3

St. Louis 3, Philadelphia 0

Arizona 3, Colorado 2

Washington 5, San Francisco 3

Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego 1

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 3

San Francisco 7, Washington 1

Arizona 5, Colorado 3

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 2

San Diego 10, Chicago Cubs 2

Miami 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-1) at Atlanta (Winans 0-0), 12:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0) at Cincinnati (Martinez 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Jones 1-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.