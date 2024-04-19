Atlanta United hosts Cincinnati in conference play

FC Cincinnati (3-2-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (3-2-2, sixth in the Eastern Conference) Atlanta; Saturday,…

FC Cincinnati (3-2-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (3-2-2, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Atlanta United FC +118, FC Cincinnati +205, Draw +252; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United and Cincinnati square off in conference action.

United is 3-2-2 against Eastern Conference teams. Giorgos Giakoumakis leads the third-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with five. United has scored 12 goals.

Cincinnati is 3-2-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cincinnati leads the Eastern Conference allowing only seven goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giakoumakis has five goals for United. Jamal Thiare has three goals.

Yuya Kubo has three goals for Cincinnati. Aaron Boupendza has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: United: Averaging 1.7 goals, 5.9 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Cincinnati: Averaging 1.0 goal, 5.3 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Alexandre Silva (injured), Stian Gregersen (injured), Jamal Thiare (injured), Giorgos Giakoumakis (injured), Derrick Williams (injured).

Cincinnati: London Aghedo (injured), Stiven Jimenez (injured), Roman Celentano (injured).

