Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 1, 2024, 11:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at INDIANA 8 (212½) Milwaukee
at PHILADELPHIA 3 (199) New York

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -146 at BALTIMORE +124
at HOUSTON -134 Cleveland +114

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -184 Colorado +154
Chicago Cubs -122 at N.Y METS +104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco -112 at BOSTON -104
at TEXAS -196 Washington +164

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -115 Boston -104

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up