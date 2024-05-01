NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 8 (212½) Milwaukee at PHILADELPHIA 3 (199) New York MLB Thursday American…

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 8 (212½) Milwaukee at PHILADELPHIA 3 (199) New York

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -146 at BALTIMORE +124 at HOUSTON -134 Cleveland +114

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -184 Colorado +154 Chicago Cubs -122 at N.Y METS +104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Francisco -112 at BOSTON -104 at TEXAS -196 Washington +164

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -115 Boston -104

