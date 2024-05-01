AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .360; Perez, Kansas City, .355; Altuve, Houston, .341; Peña, Houston, .325; Soto, New York, .325; Witt,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .360; Perez, Kansas City, .355; Altuve, Houston, .341; Peña, Houston, .325; Soto, New York, .325; Witt, Kansas City, .320; J.Smith, Texas, .318; Rutschman, Baltimore, .311; Westburg, Baltimore, .301; Jeffers, Minnesota, .300.

RUNS_Kwan, Cleveland, 27; Witt, Kansas City, 27; Henderson, Baltimore, 25; Greene, Detroit, 24; Altuve, Houston, 22; Soto, New York, 22; Semien, Texas, 21; K.Tucker, Houston, 21; O’Neill, Boston, 20; Volpe, New York, 20.

RBI_Perez, Kansas City, 27; A.García, Texas, 25; Soto, New York, 25; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 24; Henderson, Baltimore, 24; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; Ward, Los Angeles, 23; K.Tucker, Houston, 21; Garcia, Kansas City, 20; Semien, Texas, 20.

HITS_Kwan, Cleveland, 45; Altuve, Houston, 42; Witt, Kansas City, 41; Perez, Kansas City, 39; Soto, New York, 39; Peña, Houston, 38; Rutschman, Baltimore, 38; Ja.Duran, Boston, 35; Ward, Los Angeles, 35; Henderson, Baltimore, 34; K.Tucker, Houston, 34.

DOUBLES_Altuve, Houston, 9; Santander, Baltimore, 9; J.Smith, Texas, 9; Torkelson, Detroit, 9; Witt, Kansas City, 9; W.Abreu, Boston, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 8; Canha, Detroit, 8; Castro, Minnesota, 8; Jeffers, Minnesota, 8; Neto, Los Angeles, 8; Turner, Toronto, 8.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 4; Witt, Kansas City, 4; Henderson, Baltimore, 3; Kirilloff, Minnesota, 3; Carpenter, Detroit, 2; Castro, Minnesota, 2; Kwan, Cleveland, 2; W.Pérez, Detroit, 2; Rafaela, Boston, 2; Trout, Los Angeles, 2.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Henderson, Baltimore, 10; O’Neill, Boston, 9; A.García, Texas, 8; K.Tucker, Houston, 8; Soto, New York, 8; 8 tied at 7.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 9; Ja.Duran, Boston, 9; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 9; Witt, Kansas City, 9; Garcia, Kansas City, 8; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 7; Volpe, New York, 7; Báez, Detroit, 6; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; Mullins, Baltimore, 6; Siri, Tampa Bay, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 5-1; Skubal, Detroit, 4-0; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 4-1; Berríos, Toronto, 4-2; R.Blanco, Houston, 3-0; Marsh, Kansas City, 3-0; Weaver, New York, 3-0; Bradford, Texas, 3-0; Cleavinger, Tampa Bay, 3-0; 6 tied at 3-1.

ERA_Berríos, Toronto, 1.44; K.Crawford, Boston, 1.56; Houck, Boston, 1.60; Lugo, Kansas City, 1.60; R.Blanco, Houston, 1.65; Skubal, Detroit, 1.72; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.03; B.Miller, Seattle, 2.04; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 2.23; Gray, Texas, 2.48; Rodón, New York, 2.48.

STRIKEOUTS_Flaherty, Detroit, 50; Castillo, Seattle, 49; Crochet, Chicago, 47; Ragans, Kansas City, 46; Gilbert, Seattle, 44; Burnes, Baltimore, 41; Houck, Boston, 41; Ryan, Minnesota, 41; Skubal, Detroit, 41; K.Crawford, Boston, 40; Gil, New York, 40.

