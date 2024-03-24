WNBA All-Star Allisha Gray wins Athletes Unlimited individual title

DALLAS (AP) — Allisha Gray won the Athletes Unlimited championship a year after finishing fourth in her debut, outscoring Texan…

DALLAS (AP) — Allisha Gray won the Athletes Unlimited championship a year after finishing fourth in her debut, outscoring Texan Odyssey Sims in the four-week event in Dallas.

The 2023 WNBA All-Star finished with 6,918 points, 872 more than Sims, a former Dallas-area high school standout who went on to a decorated career at Baylor.

Athletes Unlimited awards individual titles in a league that forms new teams each week. The softball event is next, set for June in Wichita, Kansas.

Gray averaged a league-leading 29.1 points in 12 games and was the first to score at least 30 points in four consecutive games. The event ended Saturday night.

Kierstan Bell was third in the individual standings and Natasha Cloud fourth, while Emily Engstler was the defensive player of the year.

The individual title for Gray came seven years after she helped South Carolina win the program’s first NCAA championship in Dallas.

She skipped her final season with the Gamecocks to turn pro and was the 2017 WNBA Rookie of the Year after getting taken fourth overall by the Dallas Wings.

The Wings traded Gray to Atlanta last offseason, and she earned her first All-Star nod with the Dream, averaging a career-best 17.1 points and 3.1 assists per game.

