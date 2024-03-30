Tottenham comes from behind to beat Luton 2-1 in English Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Son Heung-min’s late winner helped Tottenham stay in the race for Champions League soccer next season as…

LONDON (AP) — Son Heung-min’s late winner helped Tottenham stay in the race for Champions League soccer next season as they came from behind to beat struggling Luton 2-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Tottenham produced a lackluster first half and fell behind after three minutes when Tahith Chong opened the scoring with his fifth goal of the season.

Spurs failed to score during the first 45 minutes for a seventh consecutive home game but played much better after the interval.

Tottenham equalized thanks to an own goal from Issa Kabore in the 51st minute, then applied relentless pressure on Luton.

Son grabbed the winner with four minutes left after a smooth counterattack, netting his 15th goal of the season after his shot took a deflection.

“It’s a game we probably should have made easier for ourselves,” Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou said. “Everyone’s fighting for something and Luton weren’t just going to lie down for us. We had to earn the win and I thought we did that.”

Tottenham moved to fourth place, level on points with Aston Villa, which hosted Wolverhampton Wanderers later Saturday. Luton dropped back into the relegation zone.

“It’s difficult at the best of times coming here,” Luton manager Rob Edwards said. “The bit that gives me belief and confidence is how we’ve been with all the problems we’ve got at the moment. The players are completely with it, supporters are completely with it — that’s what gives me belief.”

