AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Correa, Minnesota, .750; Diaz, Houston, .750; Fry, Cleveland, .750; Haniger, Seattle, .667; Díaz, Tampa Bay, .556; 9 tied at .500.

RUNS_Díaz, Tampa Bay, 3; Rutschman, Baltimore, 3; Springer, Toronto, 3; Biggio, Toronto, 2; Caballero, Tampa Bay, 2; Cabrera, New York, 2; Fry, Cleveland, 2; Haniger, Seattle, 2; Jung, Texas, 2; Mateo, Baltimore, 2; O’Neill, Boston, 2; Rortvedt, Tampa Bay, 2; Turner, Toronto, 2.

RBI_Santander, Baltimore, 4; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 4; Díaz, Tampa Bay, 4; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; Kirk, Toronto, 3; 9 tied at 2.

HITS_Díaz, Tampa Bay, 5; Correa, Minnesota, 3; Diaz, Houston, 3; Fry, Cleveland, 3; Guerrero, Toronto, 3; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 3; 18 tied at 2.

DOUBLES_25 tied at 1.

TRIPLES_Rafaela, Boston, 1; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 1.

HOME RUNS_Springer, Toronto, 2; 17 tied at 1.

STOLEN BASES_Siri, Tampa Bay, 3; Báez, Detroit, 1; J.Duran, Boston, 1; Mateo, Baltimore, 1; O’Neill, Boston, 1; Story, Boston, 1.

PITCHING_López, Minnesota, 1-0; Berríos, Toronto, 1-0; Bieber, Cleveland, 1-0; Burnes, Baltimore, 1-0; Civale, Tampa Bay, 1-0; Skubal, Detroit, 1-0; Bello, Boston, 1-0; Loáisiga, New York, 1-0; Robertson, Texas, 1-0.

ERA_25 tied at 0.00.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 11; Burnes, Baltimore, 11; Ragans, Kansas City, 9; Crochet, Chicago, 8; López, Minnesota, 7; Bassitt, Toronto, 6; Berríos, Toronto, 6; Civale, Tampa Bay, 6; Skubal, Detroit, 6; Castillo, Seattle, 5; Cortes, New York, 5; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 5; F.Valdez, Houston, 5.

